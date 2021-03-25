Fortnite season 6, week 2 challenges and how to complete them

Fortnite’s season 6 has just entered its second week, which means there is a brand new list of challenges for you to complete. Once again, this week will send you around the map to find various resources, so you’ll want to be familiar with the new crafting system to make things easier. You’ll also need to deal damage with certain weapons, and this week features a new set of collectibles for you to find.

In this guide, we’ll highlight all of the new challenges for the week, and we’ll walk you through completing some of the trickier objectives, such as how to tame a boar or where to find literature samples. Here are Fortnite‘s season 6, week 2 challenges, and how to complete the tougher ones.

Season 6, week 2 challenge list

As always, we recommend taking a look at the challenges for the week so you have a good idea of what you need to do. Many of them are easy and can be obtained by playing naturally, but others require a bit more effort.

The full list of new challenges are as follows:

Craft a mechanical bow, a mechanical explosive bow, and a mechanical shockwave Bow.

Tame a boar.

Deal damage with mechanical weapons.

Deal explosive damage to opponents.

Ride different zip lines.

Obtain literature samples from Pleasant Park, Lazy Lake, or Retail Row.

As you can see, the toughest ones are for crafting certain bow types, taming a boar, and finding literature samples. For those, we’ll dive into how to complete them in more detail below.

Season 6, week 2 challenge guide

Craft a mechanical bow, a mechanical explosive bow, and a mechanical shockwave bow

For this challenge, you’ll need to find specific resources around the map to craft certain weapons, specifically bows. If you’re unsure of how to begin, we’ve put together a guide on how to craft mechanical bows in Fortnite, which provides all the details needed to complete the challenge.

Tame a boar

The map above shows the locations of all the boars on the map. We’ve also put together a comprehensive guide on how to tame animals in Fortnite, including boars.

Obtain literature samples from Pleasant Park, Lazy Lake, or Retail Row

There’s a prerequisite you must complete before attempting this one. First, you need to ride five zip lines, which is easily done at the Spire. Then, you can begin hunting for literature samples, all of which can be found in our guide on where to find literature samples in Pleasant Park, Lazy Lake, and Retail Row.

And with that, you should be well-equipped to complete the challenges for Fortnite season 6, week 2! They aren’t too bad this week — some just require a bit of planning ahead of time.

