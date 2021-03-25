Fortnite challenge guide: Where to find literature samples

One of the challenges in Fortnite season 6, week 2 requires you to obtain literature samples from Pleasant Park, Lazy Lake, and Retail Row. While the concept itself is easy enough to understand, there are a couple of things you should know about this challenge before attempting to complete it. The first point is that you must complete the prerequisite before being able to go for this challenge.

The prerequisite given to you by Lara Croft is for utilizing five different zip lines. For that, we recommend visiting The Spire in the middle of the map, as there are multiple zip lines for you to use. Once you’ve ridden five different zip lines, back out to the main menu, and you’ll be able to start finding literature samples. There are five in total, but for the purposes of this challenge, you only need to find four.

In this guide, we’ll outline the locations for all five. Here’s where to obtain literature samples from Pleasant Park, Lazy Lake, and Retail Row in Fortnite.

Where to obtain literature samples from Pleasant Park, Lazy Lake, and Retail Row

Above is a map of all five literature sample locations (thanks, Fortnite.gg). As you can see, there are two in Pleasant Park, two in Lazy Lake, and one in Retail Row. They can be collected in any order, and your progress carries over from one match to the next. Literature samples are found in bookshelves across the map, so keep your eyes peeled for them as you hunt for these items.

Here are the individual locations of all five literature samples.

Retail Row

For the one and only literature sample in Retail Row, head to the building on the southeastern side of this area. On the bottom floor, you’ll find the first sample set against a wall.

Lazy Lake

First literature sample

First, head to the building toward the south with the pool. You’ll want to navigate to the bottom floor, where you’ll find this literature sample in a room beneath a poster that reads “Lazy Lake Spa.”

Second literature sample

The next one is found northwest of the previous one, on the bottom floor of the odd-shaped building.

Pleasant Park

First literature sample

Next up, make your way to Pleasant Park, where you’ll encounter a literature sample in the house to the northwest on the bottom floor. The sample is located in the living room.

Second literature sample

The final sample is located in the large house on the western side of this area. It’s just north of the southwestern-most house on the bottom floor.

After you’ve gathered four out of the five, you’ll complete the challenge and earn 24,000 XP.

