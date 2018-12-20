Digital Trends
Gaming

Fortnite season 7, week 3 challenge guide: Search between 3 ski lodges

Don your best winter Fortnite skin and let's search between the three ski lodges

Cody Perez
By

Fortnite season seven continues on during this holiday season with the week three challenges this week. There are seven new challenges to take on that really get players in the festive mood. However, there is one particular challenge, search between 3 ski lodges, that is not only in the holiday spirit but also takes Battle Royale players on a nice trip.

So, strap on your winter boots, grab your favorite Battle Royale winter skin, and let’s head out to the three ski resorts we need to visit.

Fortnite week 3 challenges explained

fortnite search between 3 ski lodges week 3 challenges

There are a total of seven new challenges this week, spaced out across the free and Battle Pass tiers. Three of the challenges are available to all players while the other four are, unfortunately, only available to players who own the season seven Battle Pass. While the first two weeks this season had some fantastic, fun challenges that were available to everyone, this week’s biggest challenge is only available to players who have the Battle Pass.

It’s called the search between three ski lodges challenge. That’s right, the hidden Battle Star challenge has finally returned. It’s been quite some time since we last did a guide on this type of challenge but it’s back. This time, though, we are doing a much more holiday-themed scavenger hunt of sorts. There are three ski lodges somewhere on the Battle Royale map and we need to find the point in between them.

Fortnite search between 3 ski lodges challenge explained

fortnite search between 3 ski lodges week 3 challenges

We are going to go over the three different ski lodge locations that we need to visit and the exact spot that is hidden between the three. Of course, if you’re looking just for the solution to this challenge, you can always just skip right to the bottom and head to that location. However, if you’d rather figure it out the traditional way by visiting all three locations, you can do that right here, too.

For this season 7, week three challenge, we highly recommend that players do it in the Teams of 33 Limited Time Mode or whichever big team mode is currently available for you. Teams of 33, in particular, has three teams of up to 33 players, each duking it out on the Battle Royale map. That means three huge teams, three buses, and three different bus paths.

While it can be hard if your team doesn’t happen to get the area that we need for this 3 ski lodges challenge, you can certainly attempt it on your own or with your squad.

In our case, we actually did have to venture into enemy territory in order to complete the challenge. However, it is certainly possible, especially if you crouch and/or use a Stormwing.

Fortnite search between 3 ski lodges challenge: Happy Hamlet

fortnite search between 3 ski lodges week 3 challenges

For this season seven, week three challenge, you won’t actually have to go very far in order to visit each of the three ski lodges. All three of them are within a 30-second or so walking distance from one another.

So, we are going to take a trip to the new location called Happy Hamlet in the southwestern quadrant of the Battle Royale map.

The actual location of the three ski lodges is to the west of this adorable town. Upon arriving, you will need to head directly west towards the group of buildings that you can see in the above screenshot. Among these buildings in the snow are the three ski lodges that we need.

Fortnite search between 3 ski lodges: Southeastern ski lodge

fortnite search between 3 ski lodges week 3 challenges

Again, your target destination is directly west into the snow from Happy Hamlet. The first ski lodge that you will most likely come across is nearest to the village, as seen in the above screenshot. It’s worth noting that there are actually quite a few buildings in this area. However, there are a few factors that differentiate a normal building from the ski lodges that we need.

For one, the look of the building is the most important thing. The three ski lodges look roughly the same as one another. They have a concrete bottom while the top has a woodsy log cabin look. Unfortunately, color-wise, there are other buildings that look like this, especially from far away. Thankfully, there are a couple of other factors you can look for.

Skis can also be seen outside of each of the three lodges. If you see skis leaning up against the wall, that’s a ski lodge. Finally, all three ski lodges are on a small hill of some sort. This places them a little higher than the other buildings in the area. With that said, head to the location seen in the screenshot above to find the first ski lodge on a small hill.

Fortnite search between 3 ski lodges: Central ski lodge

fortnite search between 3 ski lodges week 3 challenges

If you are coming from the southeastern ski lodge, all you will need to do is head slightly to the northwest from your current location. If you’re looking across from the first ski lodge, you can see a similar-looking building just across some trees on a separate hill. That is your destination. All you need to do is cross the valley below that contains a small forest and you can reach the second ski lodge.

Its exact location is just between the first ski lodge that we visited of the three and the final one that we are going to visit in just a moment. Because of their close proximity, this can be easily done in the same match as long as you watch out for enemies. There are, understandably, a lot of players attempting this challenge right now so you may need some stealth on your side.

Reach the second ski lodge and take note of its location in relation to the first one. After all, this challenge isn’t to find all three ski lodges but the spot that is right between them. If you need weapons, there are some good loot in each of the ski lodges so grab that if you can. With that done, let’s head to the third and final ski lodge for this challenge.

Fortnite search between 3 ski lodges: Western ski lodge

fortnite search between 3 ski lodges week 3 challenges

Now, we are ready to visit the final ski lodge of the three. This one is also located nearby and on the other side of the ski valley area. From your current location at the second lodge, all you need to do is simply head directly west from there, down the hill, and up the hill in front of you.

It’s a short distance but it’s in a wide open area so be very careful here in case there are enemies nearby. You will be most likely seen clearly by the enemy so be prepared for a fight. We’ve noticed that in Teams of 33, you can see enemy markers nearby so crouch and keep an eye on your minimap.

If you are coming from the east and heading west, you will run into the front of the lodge. It has some skis out front and looks just like the other two. With that final ski lodge found, we’re ready to solve this puzzle.

Fortnite search between 3 ski lodges solution

fortnite search between 3 ski lodges week 3 challenges

This challenge requires a little bit of math. Thankfully, it’s much easier to do than the previous hidden Battle Star locations. We’re looking for the point where the three lodges meet in the middle. For the first lodge that we visited, it is facing the other two ski lodges to the west and northwest. For the second lodge, it is facing one lodge to the southeast of it and the other to the west.

Finally, the last ski lodge is facing to the east towards the other two lodges. If you use these directions, you will find that the three ski lodges meet just to the south of the middle lodge. What’s found there? That same small forest of trees that we had to cross earlier. All you need to do is head into the trees and to the northern side facing the central lodge.

fortnite search between 3 ski lodges week 3 challenges

In between the two trees is the hidden treasure we’re looking for. Use the screenshot above to find the exact location of the hidden Battle Star. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to see it from far away. Simply hold the corresponding button to interact and collect it.

Fortnite search between 3 ski lodges reward

The reward for the season seven, week three challenge is a simple one. You found the hidden Battle Star so, of course, you get some stars for your character. In total, you get five Battle Stars which is less than desired but still enough to guarantee half a tier level up.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

4K PC gaming build for under $1,000
viewsonic XG240R
Computing

ViewSonic’s 1080p gaming monitor lets you experience the action in style

ViewSonic is catering to gamers with its latest monitor, the XG240R. Featuring a 1080p 144Hz panel, RGB lighting, and a fast 1ms response time, you can conquer your opponents and do it in style.
Posted By Michael Archambault
best ergonomic mouse logitech mx master header
Computing

Detangle your desk with a mighty wireless mouse. Here are our six favorites

If you're looking for the best wireless mouse on the market, we've got the list for you!. These six models have something for everyone, whether you're a hardcore gamer or simply looking to ward off carpal tunnel.
Posted By Jon Martindale
my nintendo free switch games march review photos pdx 531
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for December 2018

Looking to score Nintendo's latest hybrid console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including discounts on standalone consoles, as well as bundles that feature games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Posted By Lucas Coll
dreams preview playstation experience 15058
Gaming

Ambitious Playstation 4 exclusive ‘Dreams’ gets a beta; some players can join now

Media Molecule's PlayStation 4 exclusive Dreams is one of the most ambitious games ever made, and you can try out the game during a public beta test in January. The final game will have PlayStation VR support.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
dolphin nintendo wii shop channel update super mario galaxy 2
Gaming

The best Wii games

Nintendo shook up the gaming world with the Wii and its unique control scheme. Here are our picks for the best Wii games -- just don't blame us for having too many Mario titles on the list.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

The holidays are for gaming, not waiting. Here's how to gift a Nintendo Switch

If you're gifting a Nintendo Switch this holiday season, you may want to prep it beforehand so it's ready to use out of the box. From the initial setup to downloading games, we're here to help you get the Switch ready for the holidays.
Posted By Steven Petite
ps4 spider man adds sam raimi suit spidermanraimisuitps4
Gaming

‘Spider-Man’ for PlayStation 4 adds suit from original Sam Raimi film

Insomniac Games has added the suit Tobey Maguire wore in 2002's Sam Raimi film as a free update for all players. The game released back in September to rave reviews, and is one of our favorite titles of 2018.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
red dead redemption 2 best guns and where to find them 20181218125855
Gaming

Become the best sharpshooter around with these guns in 'Red Dead Redemption 2'

Red Dead Redemption 2 features around 60 different weapons across five or six classes of guns, depending on how you count. In our RDR2 guns guide, we detail the best guns for each class, all of which can be obtained and upgraded easily.
Posted By Steven Petite
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

Here’s where to buy a PS4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch in time for Christmas

Christmas is almost here, but you still have time to purchase the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch to give as a gift. Here's where you can find the console in time for Christmas.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
super smash bros ultimate how to get piranha plant dlc piranhasmash
Gaming

Want the Piranha Plant in 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate'? Here's how to get it

The Piranha Plant character will arrive as a playable fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in February 2019. Here's how you can get the character for free using either a physical or digital version of the game.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
PC build-out guide
Computing

We built this powerful 4K gaming rig for under $1,000. Here's what's inside

Think you can make a 4k Gaming PC Build for Under $1,000? We know you can. That's why we've put together a list of great components which can help you get started on your road to ultra HD gaming.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Nvidia Shield TV 16gb Android TV
Gaming

Nvidia says you can supercharge GeForce Now game streaming with these routers

Gamers looking to jump into Nivida's GeForce game streaming service may want to pay attention to a new list of routers officially recommended by the company with an eye toward decreasing latency and improving your overall experience.
Posted By Michael Archambault
board games walmart free gift card
Deals

These fun family board games come with a free gift card at Walmart

The holidays are the perfect time to bring out the board games and get everyone engaged in some family fun. Walmart is now offering free eGfit cards when you purchase a new board game. This deal can save you up to $20 on your next order.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
devil may cry 5 releae date and trailer release playable character announcement
Gaming

Make some room in your backlog. Here are all the games to look out for in 2019

2019 is going to be a huge year for video games, with a large number of series getting new installments, including some that have been dormant for years. Brand new franchises are also being created.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin