‘Fortnite’ season 7, week 2 challenges guide: Dance off at an abandoned mansion

Have a spooky dance party at an abandoned mansion with Fortnite's new challenges

Cody Perez
By

The Fortnite season seven, week two challenges have arrived for all players across every platform in Battle Royale. For the most part, these are pretty standard in terms of difficulty. There are actually several returning from previous weeks and seasons so players might be familiar with them. There is one new challenge, however, that we haven’t seen before.

That week two challenge is competing in a dance off at an abandoned mansion. We’ll get to where the abandoned mansion is located in just a moment since that is sure to be the hard part of the challenge this week. Without further ado, let’s jump right in and take a look at what the second week of this wintery Fortnite season is like.

Fortnite week 2 challenges explained

fortnite week 2 challenges dance off at abandoned mansion

There are a total of seven new challenges for players to take on; a fitting number for the season. Of the challenges, three of them are available to players who don’t own this season’s Battle Pass. As for the other four, they are exclusive to Battle Pass owners. If you want to level up your tier fast and get the most rewards, you’ll want to have the season pass which costs 950 Vbucks or just under $10.

You can find the general list of all available week two challenges below, beginning with the free ones that anyone can complete right now:

  • Search a chest in different named locations
  • Damage opponents with different types of weapons
  • Eliminate opponents in Snobby Shores or Fatal Fields (Hard)

Below, you’ll also find the Battle Pass exclusive week two challenges for players who do own this season’s pass:

  • Stage 1: Visit Snobby Shores and Pleasant Park in a single match
  • Play the sheet music on the pianos near Pleasant Park and Lonely Lodge
  • Compete in a dance-off at an abandoned mansion (Hard)
  • Eliminate an opponent from at least 50 meters away

Here is a reminder that you don’t actually have to complete the challenges this week. Thankfully, they will stick around for the entirety of season seven so if you’re busy with the holidays and such, you can always come back to them later on. Let’s dive into our tips for each individual challenge this week.

Fortnite week 2 challenges: Search for chests

fortnite week 2 challenges dance off at abandoned mansion

The first challenge up is to search for a chest in different named locations. All you need to do is head to named areas around the Battle Royale map and find one chest in each location. You will need to find a chest at seven different locations in total. Note that you don’t have to do all of them at once so feel free to do this a little bit at a time.

There are a few different named locations that we recommend you search for chests at. We recommend you hit up places that are really close together like Pleasant Park and Tilted Towers along with the new areas introduced in season seven. This will ensure you get as many locations as possible, per match. As for modes we recommend you do this in Team Rumble.

Fortnite week 2 challenges: Damage opponents

fortnite week 2 challenges dance off at abandoned mansion

This one is pretty simple. You are tasked with just dealing damage to enemies with five different types of weapons. There are quite a lot of weapons in Battle Royale available like sniper rifles, pistols, shotguns, assault rifles, rocket launchers, miniguns, SMG’s, and so on. All you need to do is damage the enemies with five of those types of weapons.

Again, this is not a week two challenge that you have to complete all in one match. It can be done over time so take your time with it. We also recommend that you do this one in Team Rumble since there are respawns. This allows you to potentially do the whole challenge in one match. Also note that you only have to hit an opponent with the weapon, not kill them so it isn’t too hard to do.

Fortnite week 2 challenges: Eliminate opponents

fortnite week 2 challenges dance off at abandoned mansion

A lot of these challenges can be completed at the same time including this one and the previous challenge. What you need to do is kill three opponents in Snobby Shores or Fatal Fields. Unfortunately, as the title implies, it does have to be three kills in one location or the other. It can’t be a mix of the two but you can complete the kills in multiple matches.

Again, your best bet is to do this in Team Rumble where it’s all about kills and there are respawns. Snobby Shores is becoming a more popular location but it can still be dead at times. Fatal Fields is a little more popular and it’s slightly easier to see players running around there so we recommend you head there for the kills.

Fortnite week 2 challenges: Visit Snobby Shores

fortnite week 2 challenges dance off at abandoned mansion

This Battle Pass-exclusive challenge can tie directly into all previous challenges if you want. Essentially, what you need to do is head to Snobby Shores and Pleasant Park in the same match. That alone is a pretty simple task as both locations are relatively close to one another. Your best bet is to land in the location closest to you.

If you can, we recommend landing in Snobby Shores first as it is located on the edge of the map so it can easily be swallowed up by the storm quickly. Again, your best bet is to do this challenge in Team Rumble as it gives more time to do something like this. If you can grab a golf cart or something similar in Snobby Shores, it’ll also make your travel time much shorter.

Fortnite week 2 challenges: Play sheet music

fortnite week 2 challenges dance off at abandoned mansion

This challenge right here is actually a recycled weekly challenge from season six. Basically, what you need to do is find the two large piano keys that are located near Pleasant Park and Lonely Lodge. There are certain music notes that you must play in the correct order for the challenge to be completed.

We’ve already covered the locations of the pianos and what to do extensively so you should check that out. However, if you just need the notes in the right order, you can find them below.

  • Pleasant Park notes: EGCDE
  • Lonely Lodge notes: CCCFFFEFGAA#GA (A# is A sharp, look for the black key!)

Fortnite week 2 challenges: Dance at an abandoned mansion

fortnite week 2 challenges dance off at abandoned mansion

Now, here we are at the main event this week. This week two challenge is a brand new one that tasks you with dancing once again but this time at an abandoned mansion. Where is this abandoned mansion? Well, it can be found just slightly southeast of Lonely Lodge and east of Retail Row. Its exact location is due east from the RV park to the east of Retail Row.

The abandoned mansion can be easily found on the cliffside overlooking the water. If you are already completing the previous challenge in Lonely Lodge, it’s just a little bit away so we recommend doing them together. As for what you do when you reach the abandoned mansion, you need to head to the north side of the mansion. There is an entrance there that leads you to the basement as seen below.

fortnite week 2 challenges dance off at abandoned mansion

Unfortunately, you are going to need a partner for this one, unlike other recent dance challenges. Basically, it is a dance-off between you and another person, complete with even a scoreboard. It doesn’t matter who wins the dance off as you’ll both get credit for this week two challenge. With that done, you’ll finish this challenge and we can move onto the final one.

Fortnite week 2 challenges: Eliminate from 50m away

fortnite week 2 challenges dance off at abandoned mansion

This one is another tough challenge that you need to complete. Essentially, you need to kill an opponent anywhere on the map as long as they are at least 50 meters away from you. For those of you who don’t know the metric system, that’s roughly 164 feet away. So, how does that translate to the game? Well, each building piece like a ramp is around five meters in length.

Basically, you need to kill someone who is around 10 building pieces away from you. Since they have to be a good distance away, short-range weapons like shotguns, SMG’s, and such are not recommended at all. Your best bet is to use weapons like assault rifles, the minigun, or, better yet, a sniper rifle for good mid to long-range. Again, we recommend playing this in Team Rumble so you get plenty of chances.

Fortnite week 2 challenges rewards

fortnite week 2 challenges dance off at abandoned mansion

Each of the seven challenges this week will grant you a reward of some fashion. Every single one of them will give you five to 10 Battle Stars and will bring you closer to that coveted tier 100 for the season. You can find the full list of rewards below.

  • Search for chests: 5 Battle Stars
  • Damage opponents: 5 Battle Stars
  • Eliminate opponents: 10 Battle Stars
  • Visit Snobby Shores and Pleasant Park: 5 Battle Stars
  • Play the sheet music: 5 Battle Stars
  • Dance off at the abandoned mansion: 10 Battle Stars
  • Eliminate an opponent 50 meters away: 10 Battle Stars

In total, you will get 40 Battle Stars if you complete all of these challenges which are enough to guarantee at least four tier level ups. In addition, if you complete four of the seven challenges, you’ll get 5,000 experience points.

Here are our writers' picks for the best video games of 2018
Aston Martin's 1,000-hp Valkyrie will boast the Mona Lisa of the engine world
Katamari Damaci Reroll Impressions
Ditch the meditation app. 'Katamari Damacy Reroll' is pure gaming zen

Katamari Damacy Reroll brings the magic of the PS2 classic to Nintendo Switch and PC. With updated visuals and the same great, singular loop, Reroll stands the test of time. Katamari Damacy is the ultimate relaxation game.
Posted By Steven Petite
Xbox One S
Xbox One S vs. PlayStation 4 Slim: Which console is worth your money?

Microsoft's new Xbox One S and Sony's PlayStation 4 "Slim" have bucked the generational gaming console trend. But which of these stopgap systems is worth spending your paycheck on?
Posted By Steven Petite
Xbox One S bundle deals
Check out the best Xbox One deals and bundles for December 2018

Microsoft's consoles are just as capable of streaming movies as they are of playing the latest games. Check out our top Xbox One deals and bundles, which include new and upcoming triple-A games like Battlefield V and Fallout 76.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Best Products 2018
Best Products of 2018

Our reception desk has so many brown boxes stacked up, it looks like a loading dock. We're on a first-name basis with the UPS guy. We get new dishwashers more frequently than most people get new shoes. What we're trying to say is: We…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
snes classic xbox survey nes
The NES Classic is back in stock just in time for the holidays

The NES Classic is back in stock at multiple outlets at its original launch price of $60 in time for Christmas. Retailers offering it online are Walmart, GameStop, Target, and Best Buy -- if you're looking for the perfect holiday gift for…
Posted By Lucas Coll
asus rog phone fortnite
Some 'Fortnite' players aren't too happy with the new Infinity Blade weapon

The most recent update for Fortnite added the Infinity Blade melee weapon to battle royale, and some players aren't happy with how much it has changed the game during competitions.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Digital Trends writers pick game of the year
These are the best video games you shouldn't leave 2018 without

Developers showed up with a number of amazing games this year. Each capitalized on something unique but there's always one that outdoes them all. Here are our picks for the best video games of 2018 and game of the year.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
soulja boy world poker fund holdings
Soulja Boy's 'new' console appears to include stolen Nintendo games

Rapper Soulja Boy recently released his SouljaGame console, and it includes several emulated games that appear to be stolen from companies like Nintendo, SNK, and Capcom. A handheld version is also available.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Razer DeathAdder Elite
Razer's classic DeathAdder Elite gaming mouse drops to $40 on Amazon

If you're looking to pick up a new gaming mouse for the holidays, Amazon has you covered with this great deal on the classic Razer DeathAdder Elite gaming mouse with customizable buttons, RGB lighting, and a 16,000 DPI optical sensor.
Posted By Michael Archambault
xiaomi gamepad looks like the nintendo switch black shark 2 0
Xiaomi's Gamepad 2.0 turns the Black Shark into a mini Switch

Chinese phone manufacturer Xiaomi has introduced the Gamepad 2.0 for its Black Shark gaming phone that launched earlier this year. The new gamepad is similar to the Switch Joy-Con, with one piece attaching to each side of the phone.
Posted By Steven Petite
how to connect with friends nintendo switch nintendoswitch hardware 2
How do Nintendo Switch, Xbox One X compare to each other? We find out

The Nintendo Switch is innovative enough to stand apart from traditional consoles, but could it become your primary gaming system? How does the Switch stack up against the Xbox One?
Posted By Steven Petite
Tony Hawk Sony Spiral
Skateboarding legend says 'Tony Hawk's Skate Jam' will appeal to his fans

Tony Hawk's Skate Jam is now available for free on iOS and Android devices, and Digital Trends had the chance to talk to the legendary skater about its development and how it captures the magic of his best games.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
super smash bros noise complaint ends with cops playing ultimate
Cops called to handle 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' noise end up playing the game

A group of friends were playing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on the Nintendo Switch when cops arrived to respond to noise complaints from neighbors. In an unexpected twist, the officers ended up playing the game, too.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
third spider man dlc december 21 spidermansable
The third DLC for 'Spider-Man' swings onto PlayStation 4 next week

The third part of Spider-Man's episodic DLC, Silver Lining, releases on December 21. The episode focuses on Silver Sable and Hammerhead, and it includes three new suits for Peter Parker.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin