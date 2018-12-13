Have a spooky dance party at an abandoned mansion with Fortnite's new challenges

Share

The Fortnite season seven, week two challenges have arrived for all players across every platform in Battle Royale. For the most part, these are pretty standard in terms of difficulty. There are actually several returning from previous weeks and seasons so players might be familiar with them. There is one new challenge, however, that we haven’t seen before.

That week two challenge is competing in a dance off at an abandoned mansion. We’ll get to where the abandoned mansion is located in just a moment since that is sure to be the hard part of the challenge this week. Without further ado, let’s jump right in and take a look at what the second week of this wintery Fortnite season is like.

Fortnite week 2 challenges explained

There are a total of seven new challenges for players to take on; a fitting number for the season. Of the challenges, three of them are available to players who don’t own this season’s Battle Pass. As for the other four, they are exclusive to Battle Pass owners. If you want to level up your tier fast and get the most rewards, you’ll want to have the season pass which costs 950 Vbucks or just under $10.

You can find the general list of all available week two challenges below, beginning with the free ones that anyone can complete right now:

Search a chest in different named locations

Damage opponents with different types of weapons

Eliminate opponents in Snobby Shores or Fatal Fields (Hard)

Below, you’ll also find the Battle Pass exclusive week two challenges for players who do own this season’s pass:

Stage 1: Visit Snobby Shores and Pleasant Park in a single match

Play the sheet music on the pianos near Pleasant Park and Lonely Lodge

Compete in a dance-off at an abandoned mansion (Hard)

Eliminate an opponent from at least 50 meters away

Here is a reminder that you don’t actually have to complete the challenges this week. Thankfully, they will stick around for the entirety of season seven so if you’re busy with the holidays and such, you can always come back to them later on. Let’s dive into our tips for each individual challenge this week.

Fortnite week 2 challenges: Search for chests

The first challenge up is to search for a chest in different named locations. All you need to do is head to named areas around the Battle Royale map and find one chest in each location. You will need to find a chest at seven different locations in total. Note that you don’t have to do all of them at once so feel free to do this a little bit at a time.

There are a few different named locations that we recommend you search for chests at. We recommend you hit up places that are really close together like Pleasant Park and Tilted Towers along with the new areas introduced in season seven. This will ensure you get as many locations as possible, per match. As for modes we recommend you do this in Team Rumble.

Fortnite week 2 challenges: Damage opponents

This one is pretty simple. You are tasked with just dealing damage to enemies with five different types of weapons. There are quite a lot of weapons in Battle Royale available like sniper rifles, pistols, shotguns, assault rifles, rocket launchers, miniguns, SMG’s, and so on. All you need to do is damage the enemies with five of those types of weapons.

Again, this is not a week two challenge that you have to complete all in one match. It can be done over time so take your time with it. We also recommend that you do this one in Team Rumble since there are respawns. This allows you to potentially do the whole challenge in one match. Also note that you only have to hit an opponent with the weapon, not kill them so it isn’t too hard to do.

Fortnite week 2 challenges: Eliminate opponents

A lot of these challenges can be completed at the same time including this one and the previous challenge. What you need to do is kill three opponents in Snobby Shores or Fatal Fields. Unfortunately, as the title implies, it does have to be three kills in one location or the other. It can’t be a mix of the two but you can complete the kills in multiple matches.

Again, your best bet is to do this in Team Rumble where it’s all about kills and there are respawns. Snobby Shores is becoming a more popular location but it can still be dead at times. Fatal Fields is a little more popular and it’s slightly easier to see players running around there so we recommend you head there for the kills.

Fortnite week 2 challenges: Visit Snobby Shores

This Battle Pass-exclusive challenge can tie directly into all previous challenges if you want. Essentially, what you need to do is head to Snobby Shores and Pleasant Park in the same match. That alone is a pretty simple task as both locations are relatively close to one another. Your best bet is to land in the location closest to you.

If you can, we recommend landing in Snobby Shores first as it is located on the edge of the map so it can easily be swallowed up by the storm quickly. Again, your best bet is to do this challenge in Team Rumble as it gives more time to do something like this. If you can grab a golf cart or something similar in Snobby Shores, it’ll also make your travel time much shorter.

Fortnite week 2 challenges: Play sheet music

This challenge right here is actually a recycled weekly challenge from season six. Basically, what you need to do is find the two large piano keys that are located near Pleasant Park and Lonely Lodge. There are certain music notes that you must play in the correct order for the challenge to be completed.

We’ve already covered the locations of the pianos and what to do extensively so you should check that out. However, if you just need the notes in the right order, you can find them below.

Pleasant Park notes: EGCDE

Lonely Lodge notes: CCCFFFEFGAA#GA (A# is A sharp, look for the black key!)

Fortnite week 2 challenges: Dance at an abandoned mansion

Now, here we are at the main event this week. This week two challenge is a brand new one that tasks you with dancing once again but this time at an abandoned mansion. Where is this abandoned mansion? Well, it can be found just slightly southeast of Lonely Lodge and east of Retail Row. Its exact location is due east from the RV park to the east of Retail Row.

The abandoned mansion can be easily found on the cliffside overlooking the water. If you are already completing the previous challenge in Lonely Lodge, it’s just a little bit away so we recommend doing them together. As for what you do when you reach the abandoned mansion, you need to head to the north side of the mansion. There is an entrance there that leads you to the basement as seen below.

Unfortunately, you are going to need a partner for this one, unlike other recent dance challenges. Basically, it is a dance-off between you and another person, complete with even a scoreboard. It doesn’t matter who wins the dance off as you’ll both get credit for this week two challenge. With that done, you’ll finish this challenge and we can move onto the final one.

Fortnite week 2 challenges: Eliminate from 50m away

This one is another tough challenge that you need to complete. Essentially, you need to kill an opponent anywhere on the map as long as they are at least 50 meters away from you. For those of you who don’t know the metric system, that’s roughly 164 feet away. So, how does that translate to the game? Well, each building piece like a ramp is around five meters in length.

Basically, you need to kill someone who is around 10 building pieces away from you. Since they have to be a good distance away, short-range weapons like shotguns, SMG’s, and such are not recommended at all. Your best bet is to use weapons like assault rifles, the minigun, or, better yet, a sniper rifle for good mid to long-range. Again, we recommend playing this in Team Rumble so you get plenty of chances.

Fortnite week 2 challenges rewards

Each of the seven challenges this week will grant you a reward of some fashion. Every single one of them will give you five to 10 Battle Stars and will bring you closer to that coveted tier 100 for the season. You can find the full list of rewards below.

Search for chests: 5 Battle Stars

Damage opponents: 5 Battle Stars

Eliminate opponents: 10 Battle Stars

Visit Snobby Shores and Pleasant Park: 5 Battle Stars

Play the sheet music: 5 Battle Stars

Dance off at the abandoned mansion: 10 Battle Stars

Eliminate an opponent 50 meters away: 10 Battle Stars

In total, you will get 40 Battle Stars if you complete all of these challenges which are enough to guarantee at least four tier level ups. In addition, if you complete four of the seven challenges, you’ll get 5,000 experience points.