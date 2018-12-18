Share

Christmas is quickly approaching, and Fortnite is getting even more into the holiday spirit with update 7.10. With “14 Days of Fortnite,” you’ll be able to relive some of the game’s greatest moments, whether you’re a fan of enormous team battles or smaller skirmishes.

Starting Wednesday, December 19, at 9 a.m. ET, the “14 Days of Fortnite” event brings a rotation of limited-time modes to play. Smaller modes will change out every single day, while larger modes will swap out every two days — they’ll be a mixture of players’ favorite modes as well as brand new ones. Alongside the modes, you’ll also be able to complete a challenge for a free item every day, and holiday outfits will be available to purchase in the item shop.

Other changes in battle royale mode include reduced hip-fire effectiveness on the Heavy Assault Rifle, as well as improved balloon controls. Ground vehicles will now slide on ice, and Stormwings will now take more damage when hitting objects or running through structures. Vehicles with four wheels will no longer damage the driver when landing correctly, and it should now be easier to pick up items near turrets.

For players who have been enjoying the new free Creative mode, it has received several winter-themed additions, as well. Four new winter-themed islands are available, as are six prefabricated winter villages. You’ll find special holiday prop packs to set throughout your levels, and logs and tree stumps for getting everyone in the cozy Christmas spirit. A number of other fixes and tweaks have been made to Creative as well, including fixes to player animations, fixes for editing issues, and a fix for Switch players getting kicked from a server after players maxed out their island memory.

Even Save the World is getting in on the fun, with the new “Frostnite” event. You must keep a burner filled with BluGo in order to keep the heroes from being frozen solid, and you’ll have to deal with enemies like the Krampus Smashers. Weekly challenges related to the mode will be added later.

Fortnite is available now with cross-play support on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, iOS, and Android.