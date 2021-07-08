With the start of Fortnite season 7, week 5 comes a brand new batch of challenges for you to check off your list. This week, many of the challenges are straightforward, meaning you can probably finish them as you play naturally. However, one of the last challenges you’ll likely go for this week is for opening an IO chest at a satellite station or Corny Complex. These IO chests are unmarked on the map, making it tough to figure out where to go.

Luckily, we’ve got the locations of all IO chests on the map, along with the satellite stations. In this guide, we’ll show you how to complete the challenge, along with tips for getting through it as easily as possible. Here’s where to open an IO chest at a satellite station or Corny Complex in Fortnite.

Where to find IO chests

The nice thing about this challenge is that IO chests spawn in the same spots each match. This eliminates the need to aimlessly wander around for them as you play. Above is a map of all the IO chest locations (thanks, Fortnite.gg). Since many of these locations are often busy, we advise picking a spot that is on the outskirts of the map, away from the high-traffic areas in the center, if possible. It’s also a good idea to attempt this challenge in Team Rumble so you can come back if you’re eliminated.

We highly suggest landing close to the IO chest and loot up first since there are usually NPCs (and possibly other players) around the area. You can certainly make a beeline straight for the chest, but depending on whether you’re familiar with the location, this might be easier said than done.

What does an IO chest look like?

After you’ve landed and looted up, head toward the IO chest. If you have Visualize Sound Effects turned on, you can easily spot the chests by following the on-screen indicator. Turning this setting on will also help you spot enemies, which is never a bad thing, regardless of what you’re trying to do. The IO chests are wider than regular ones and often contain much better loot, so they’re definitely worth opening, even if you aren’t specifically going for this challenge.

For the purposes of the challenge, you only need to open one IO chest, meaning you can complete the objective in a matter of minutes, depending on which one you choose to visit. After you’ve opened the chest, you’ll complete the challenge and earn 30,000 XP for your troubles.

