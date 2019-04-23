Digital Trends
Swing Thor’s Stormbreaker during the Fortnite-Avengers: Endgame crossover

Charles Singletary Jr.
Fortnite Avengers Endgame crossover event Thor stormbreaker

Epic Games has started teasing a new limited-time crossover event for Fortnite that follows up a previous collaboration with Marvel and Disney. The first teaser for the Avengers: Endgame event showed off Captain America’s shield and a new one shows that Thor’s new ax, the Stormbreaker, is making its way into Fortnite.

The previous Fortnite crossover with the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) took place during the heights of Avengers: Infinity War. In the Infinity Gauntlet limited-time event, players could land on the Battle Royale battlefield and pick up the gauntlet so they could transform into the Mad Titan Thanos. This transformation came with special powers that gave the player a significant edge over opponents, thought the team sadly didn’t include a “snap” that would eliminate half of the competition.

The second Avengers: Endgame trailer only had moments where Black Widow, Captain America, Iron Man, and Hawkeye said the words “whatever it takes,” which is being used to promote the Fortnite event, and that lead us to assume that any further additions to this event would involve that squad. That has been debunked almost immediately with the second weapon reveal being for Thor.

Thor’s original and more well-known weapon, Mjolnir, was destroyed during a melee with his sister Hela in Thor: Ragnarok and he obtained the Stormbreaker during the events of Avengers: Infinity War. It was with this weapon he nearly struck a mortal blow on Thanos, but he slightly missed the mark. It looks like Fortnite players will get a chance to swing the powerful ax themselves when this Fortnite event starts on April 25.

With the addition of Thor’s Stormbreaker to Captain America’s shield on the second day of the rollout, one could assume that there are more weapons coming in the Fortnite crossover with Avengers: Endgame. It’s also possible that the Infinity Gauntlet will be returning as well, reflecting the major rematch between Thanos and the Avengers set for the upcoming movie. Hawkeye’s bow, Black Widow’s combat prowess, Hulk’s entire being, Rocket Racoon’s collection of weapons, Ant-Man’s suit, and even Captain Marvel’s powers are all on the table when it comes to what Epic Games could reveal in the next few days.

