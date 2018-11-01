Share

After a brief delay, Epic Games has released the latest update for Fortnite, and it brings with it a new item to help you get around the map in style. Whether it’s the type of style you’re going to want, however, remains to be seen.

With update 6.21, Fortnite: Battle Royale now has balloons. The item comes with 20 balloons in total, with six available to blow up at any one time, and they can fly up to the game’s maximum build height. At this distance, they’ll pop quickly, so you want to be careful about where you float. Balloons are an Epic rarity, and can be found in floor loot, chests, llamas, vending machines, and supply drops.

The new version of the game also continues to make use of the glider redeploying system that Epic Games has been testing as of late. If you’re at least three stories off the ground, you’ll be able to pull out your glider like you would at the beginning of a match. The system is now present in all game modes, rather than just the “Soaring 50’s” it was available in before, and it doesn’t sound like it’s going anywhere.

“We understand not all players agree with this change, but we would like to continue with this functionality in the game based on the positive results we’ve been seeing,” Epic Games said in the patch notes.

Mac players have more options for how they play the game, as well. With 6.21, you can now use the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller as well as newer PlayStation 4 and Xbox One controllers. The Pro Controller was already compatible with Steam, so it could become your only PC controller if you prefer it to the other companies’ offerings.

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, iOS, and Android. All versions of the game support cross-platform play, and the Save the World mode is available on all platforms but Switch, iOS, and Android. It will be going free-to-play in 2019, just like the battle royale mode.

