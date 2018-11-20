Share

If you’re like most of us, you’ve been playing a whole lot of Red Dead Redemption 2 over the last few weeks, and you might have even been playing around with the outlaw Ashe in Overwatch. Now, Fortnite has you covered on the Wild West front, too, with its new limited-time mode.

Wild West mode, introduced in a content update for 6.30, plays out like a standard battle royale match, but all of your gear will be Wild West themed. This means you will be using the Hunting Rifle, Pump Shotgun, Double-Barrel Shotgun, and Six Shooter only, rather than the full lineup of weapons available in other modes. Alongside that, you have access to the Campfire, Bandages, Medical Kits, and Slurp Juice.

A new weapon, the Dynamite, was released as part of the update as well, but it has already been disabled due to issues with the game’s stability. It seems dynamite can destroy a whole lot more than just in-game structures!

When the Dynamite is back for good, it will deal 70 damage to players and 800 damage to structures, and its explosion will take the form of a flat cylinder. You will have just five seconds to take cover after throwing it.

The update adds the Scavenger Pop-Up Cup Duos, as well, which reduces the material cap from 500 to 300 and decreases the radius of the third and fourth circles considerably. Circle four will appear “partially outside the previous safe zone,” and Circle 9 will travel twice as far but will have its speed halved.

For the competitive Fortnite scene, you have the chance to win a ton of money in Epic Games’ latest competitive. The Winter Royale Online Tournament will kick off in December and will feature a solo competition split between qualifiers and finals. $1 million in prizes will be available during the tournament, and you can try to get into it by performing well during special qualifier days. The open qualifiers begin on November 24, and the finals for Europe and North America will start on December 1 and December 11, respectively.

Fortnite is available with cross-play support on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, iOS, and Android.