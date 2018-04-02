Amazon Prime members can snag ‘SteamWorld Dig 2’, four others for free

Share

April’s slate of free games for Twitch Prime members is available now. Headlined by SteamWorld Dig 2 and Tales from the Borderlands, the second month of the Free Games with Prime program is up for grabs for everyone with an Amazon Prime subscription.

SteamWorld Dig 2, an excellent “Metroidvania” title from Image and Form in 2017, stars Dorothy and her trusty pickaxe. Like its predecessor, SteamWorld Dig 2 takes place in a mine littered with loot, mechanical enemies, and secrets to uncover. Unlike the original, SteamWorld Dig 2 uses pre-rendered areas rather than procedural generation, which creates a more well-rounded experience.

Tales from the Borderlands, a five-part episodic series based on Gearbox’s first-person shooter franchise, is widely seen as one of Telltale’s best episodic sagas.

The other three games in April’s lineup are no slouches either.

Kingsway uses a 1990s-style operating system as its fantasy overworld in which enemies are represented as popups, gear is stored in folders, and quests funnel in via email. If you die in Kingsway, it’s game over, but each playthrough is unique thanks to procedural generation.

If poking around on a nostalgic interface isn’t your thing, Tokyo 42 is a gorgeous open-world shooter displayed from an isometric perspective. You play as an assassin who was pinned for a murder in a futuristic version of Tokyo.

Lastly, DubWars blends a twin-stick shooter aesthetic with rhythm games. The name of the game is surviving an onslaught of enemies while bopping along to electronic and dubstep tracks. Weapons only fire when timed with the rhythm of the song and each beat corresponds to a different weapon.

Free Games with Prime was born from the Indie Amplifier program that let users vote on a free game each month. Twitch decided that rather than making users pick between games, a curated list of five games would be given out each month to subscribers.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, simply log into Twitch and click on the crown in the upper-right hand corner to secure April’s batch of games. Unlike similar programs such as Xbox Games with Gold and PlayStation Plus, you can still access games from the program if your Amazon Prime subscription lapses.