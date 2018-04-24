Amazon Prime members can nab ‘Gone Home’ and ‘Titan Souls’ for free in May

Share

Twitch has revealed the May lineup for its Free Games with Prime program. Headlined by indie darling Gone Home, May’s slate of six games features an eclectic bunch of critically acclaimed indies that are sure to appeal to a wide variety of gamers.

By now, Gone Home probably doesn’t need an introduction. The 2013 game from Fullbright was one of the first major successes in the walking simulator genre, and featured a gripping domestic mystery that focuses on narrative over gameplay. If you still haven’t gotten around to Gone Home, this is an opportunity you shouldn’t pass up.

Next up is Titan Souls, a devilishly challenging top-down adventure with pixelated visuals. You play as a nameless hero who must defeat 19 challenging bosses called Titans. To make matters more challenging, you only wield a single arrow. So each time you shoot, you must go retrieve the arrow from the target. It may not sound as appealing, but this 2015 indie is a tough-as-nails delight that makes great use of its singular mechanic.

Also up for grabs is the 2003 cult hit Psychonauts from Double Fine Productions. The platforming game focuses on a summer camp for psychically gifted kids. Raz, with the help of other campers, suspects that something bigger is going on at the camp and sets off to investigative. Wonderful dialogue, neat powers, interesting set pieces, and the endless charm that Double Fine is known for are all on display in Psychonauts.

Zany physics-based arcade racer Clustertruck tasks players with maneuvering through all sorts of ridiculous hazards during its increasingly challenging series of levels.

You can also pick up High Hell, a “neon-soaked” first-person shooter with simplistic but appealing visuals and fast-paced action that will appeal to fans of old-school shooters.

Rounding out May’s lineup is I, Hope, a poignant adventure about a young girl who has been affected by cancer. According to its Steam page, I, Hope was created specifically to inspire kids who are battling cancer, and all developer profits are being donated to Game Changer Charity, a nonprofit whose mission is to help kids in hospitals.

All six games will be available for free for Amazon Prime members. Even if you’re subscription lapses, you can still play Free Games with Prime. May’s games go live on the first of the month, so make sure you have secured April’s lineup if you haven’t already.