The seasons are shifting and GameStop is hoping that the warmer weather will bring out the purses and wallets. The retailer is hosting a two-week celebration of longer, warmer days with discounts on games, consoles, accessories, and a whole lot more. Get ready to light your savings on fire and bolster your libraries during the spring sale event starting on April 7 and running through April 20.

Soon, there will be plenty of opportunities to upgrade your gaming experience. Any purchase of a new PlayStation or Microsoft gaming console will net you a bonus. Purchases of Xbox One S or Xbox One X will come with a $50 GameStop gift card, putting you on a quick path to a new game or accessory. If you grab a PS4, you get a 12-month PlayStation Plus membership for free. You can also get the PlayStation Classic for the discounted price of $40. From April 14 and on, Xbox One S and Xbox One X purchases will come with an Apex Legends Founders Pack, which includes in-game currency, skins, and profile enhancements. There aren’t many deals on Nintendo’s hybrid console during this event, but we’ve put together a list of the best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for April.

If you’re hoping to trade in a console to grab a different bundle or design, there are a couple of trade-in bonuses available during the GameStop Spring Sale. Qualifying PS4 Pro and Xbox One X trade-ins get $250 in store credit. The original/slim PS4 and Nintendo Switch consoles get $200 in trade-in credit, with the Xbox One S trade-in netting customers $150. Lastly, all video games traded in between April 7 and April 13 will get 50% extra credit.

For both PS4 and Xbox One, there are plenty of new and recent releases getting discounted during the GameStop Spring Sale. Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 and Jump Force are the freshest out of the bunch and can be had for $50 each. Anthem, Resident Evil 2, Red Dead Redemption 2, Kingdom Hearts 3, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and FIFA 19 all have their prices cut down to $40.

The discounts on Jump Force and Resident Evil 2 only last until April 13. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, though, gets discounted even further to $30 starting on April 14. Throughout the entirety of the sale, Madden NFL 19 is $25, NBA 2K19 is $30, and Far Cry New Dawn is $20. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle rounds out the sale with the only Nintendo Switch exclusive and it is discounted to $25. If you grab at least $50 in pre-owned games, you’ll get up to $10 in Rewards Cash.

If you already have a pretty stout gaming library, there are a bunch of accessories getting the price-slash treatment during the sale as well. GameStop customers that want a throwback input option for their Nintendo Switch can get the gold or silver GameCube-style wireless controllers for $40. If a fight stick is more your speed, the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fight Pad Pro Bundle is available for $80. You can also get a Nintendo Switch Joy-Con for $55 when you trade in any Joy-Con, Dualshock 4, or Xbox wireless controller.

Those ready to get fully immersed in experiences on their PS4 can get a PlayStation VR Motion Controllers two-pack for $50 off when purchasing the PSVR Astro Bot and Moss Bundle. New Xbox wireless controllers are $30 with the trade-in of either a Dualshock 4 or Xbox wireless controller. Various headsets will be discounted up to $60 off and other select Nintendo Switch accessories will be 20% off.

GameStop’s spring sale event starts on April 7 and you’ll want to act quickly before items sell out. It’s a prime opportunity to switch up the color schemes for your accessories, grab a new console for yourself, and add a handful of new games to your growing backlog.