GameStop’s spring sale drops prices on Xbox One, PS4, and Switch games

Charles Singletary Jr.
By
The Division 2 eight player raid free dlc invasion battle for d.c.

The seasons are shifting and GameStop is hoping that the warmer weather will bring out the purses and wallets. The retailer is hosting a two-week celebration of longer, warmer days with discounts on games, consoles, accessories, and a whole lot more. Get ready to light your savings on fire and bolster your libraries during the spring sale event starting on April 7 and running through April 20.

Soon, there will be plenty of opportunities to upgrade your gaming experience. Any purchase of a new PlayStation or Microsoft gaming console will net you a bonus. Purchases of Xbox One S or Xbox One X will come with a $50 GameStop gift card, putting you on a quick path to a new game or accessory. If you grab a PS4, you get a 12-month PlayStation Plus membership for free. You can also get the PlayStation Classic for the discounted price of $40. From April 14 and on, Xbox One S and Xbox One X purchases will come with an Apex Legends Founders Pack, which includes in-game currency, skins, and profile enhancements. There aren’t many deals on Nintendo’s hybrid console during this event, but we’ve put together a list of the best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for April.

Xbox One X GameStop 2019 Spring Sale april video games consoles accessories deals discounts

If you’re hoping to trade in a console to grab a different bundle or design, there are a couple of trade-in bonuses available during the GameStop Spring Sale. Qualifying PS4 Pro and Xbox One X trade-ins get $250 in store credit. The original/slim PS4 and Nintendo Switch consoles get $200 in trade-in credit, with the Xbox One S trade-in netting customers $150. Lastly, all video games traded in between April 7 and April 13 will get 50% extra credit.

For both PS4 and Xbox One, there are plenty of new and recent releases getting discounted during the GameStop Spring Sale. Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 and Jump Force are the freshest out of the bunch and can be had for $50 each. Anthem, Resident Evil 2, Red Dead Redemption 2, Kingdom Hearts 3, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and FIFA 19 all have their prices cut down to $40.

The discounts on Jump Force and Resident Evil 2 only last until April 13. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, though, gets discounted even further to $30 starting on April 14. Throughout the entirety of the sale, Madden NFL 19 is $25, NBA 2K19 is $30, and Far Cry New Dawn is $20. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle rounds out the sale with the only Nintendo Switch exclusive and it is discounted to $25. If you grab at least $50 in pre-owned games, you’ll get up to $10 in Rewards Cash.

Nintendo Switch joy cons GameStop 2019 Spring Sale april video games consoles accessories deals discounts

If you already have a pretty stout gaming library, there are a bunch of accessories getting the price-slash treatment during the sale as well. GameStop customers that want a throwback input option for their Nintendo Switch can get the gold or silver GameCube-style wireless controllers for $40. If a fight stick is more your speed, the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fight Pad Pro Bundle is available for $80. You can also get a Nintendo Switch Joy-Con for $55 when you trade in any Joy-Con, Dualshock 4, or Xbox wireless controller.

Those ready to get fully immersed in experiences on their PS4 can get a PlayStation VR Motion Controllers two-pack for $50 off when purchasing the PSVR Astro Bot and Moss Bundle. New Xbox wireless controllers are $30 with the trade-in of either a Dualshock 4 or Xbox wireless controller. Various headsets will be discounted up to $60 off and other select Nintendo Switch accessories will be 20% off.

GameStop’s spring sale event starts on April 7 and you’ll want to act quickly before items sell out. It’s a prime opportunity to switch up the color schemes for your accessories, grab a new console for yourself, and add a handful of new games to your growing backlog.

