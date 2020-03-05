Sony may be skipping E3 2020, but it’ll still be plenty busy come June when Ghost of Tsushima launches for PlayStation 4 as one of the console’s last major exclusives before the PS5 arrives later this year.

The announcement came with a story trailer that shows protagonist Jin Sakai as a young samurai training with his uncle Shimura before jumping ahead to a major battle in feudal Japan. Following a brutal fight that sees buildings crumbling and on fire, Sakai is offered the chance to serve his enemy and end his service as a samurai. He declines, not politely either, but is later warned that he could be going down a dark path if he doesn’t fight honorably.

“I am samurai, but I will sacrifice everything for my home,” Jin Sakai says in the trailer.

Jin’s promise refers to the Mongol army and their leader, Khotun Khan, who appears to be the game’s primary villain. His name also makes him a good candidate for a fighter in the next Mortal Kombat game.

Ghost of Tsushima will have several special editions along with the standard retail and digital versions. These include the $70 Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes a digital mini art book, director’s commentary, a skin set, a dynamic PS4 theme, and an extra technique point and charm in the game.

The Special Edition is also $70 and comes with a steel book, digital mini art book, skin set, director’s commentary, and the same technique point and charm.

The Collector’s Edition is much more expensive at $170 and includes all the content of the other two versions, along with a cloth map, war banner, Sakai Mask and stand, and wrapping cloth. Instead of a digital mini art book, it comes with a physical one.

Previously scheduled for a broader “summer” release window, Ghost of Tsushima‘s June 26 launch will come one month after The Last of Us: Part II. They are among the few remaining PS4 exclusives Sony has for 2020, along with Nioh 2 and Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Sony also hasn’t yet revealed any of its first-party PlayStation 5 exclusives, and as it’s not attending E3, it’s unclear when that news will come.

Ghost of Tsushima doesn’t have a public demo yet, but players can get the next best thing with a fan-made version in Dreams. It’s surprisingly difficult to tell it apart from the real version’s gameplay. The game releases June 26.

