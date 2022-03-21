PlayStation console-exclusive Godfall finally coming to Xbox

PlayStation is losing console exclusivity on one of the PS5’s most notable launch games, Godfall. Developer Counterplay Games and Gearbox confirmed today that the live-service action game will come to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Steam on April 7.

The Xbox and Steam releases coincide with the launch of Godfall: Ultimate Edition, a new version of the game that contains all of the DLC and updates for the game thus far. Godfall: Ultimate Edition will normally cost $40, though it will be discounted to only $30 at launch on Xbox consoles and Steam. It does not appear that Godfall: Ultimate Edition will be available via Xbox Game Pass on day one, so interested players will have to go out of their way to purchase it. If they do, those players will find that the Xbox Series X version Godfall supports variable refresh rate and Dolby Vision HDR.

On April 7, the Exalted update for Godfall will also launch and introduce many new features to the game. In addition to combat, boss, and menu tweaks, a new Valorplate shard system will be implemented and allow players to further customize their weapons’ abilities. A revive system and a recovery skill that will enable players to quickly recover from being knocked down are also coming, so Godfall shouldn’t be as punishing for Xbox players. This update will also introduce two new modes. The Exalted Tower of Trials will be a tough endgame challenge that will feature enemies up to level 150 and spawn multiple bosses simultaneously. Meanwhile, the Spirit Realms mode will task six players with working together to explore the material and spirit planes as they fight enemies.

Godfall: Ultimate Edition launches for Steam, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on April 7. The game is currently available on PS4, PS5, and the Epic Games Store.

