Google offered fans a glimpse at the future of its streaming service today during its first Stadia Connect stream of 2020.

The biggest reveal came in a partnership with Electronic Arts, which will bring five of the developer’s titles to Stadia. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will arrive this fall and unspecified Madden and FIFA installments will launch afterward. Google says it will reveal additional details on the deal, including the other two games, later this year.

Google is giving players a reason to stay subscribed to Stadia Pro as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is now available to premium users for free with cross-platform play. Other perks for Stadia Pro users is that they will receive three free titles in May: The Turing Test, SteamWorld Heist, and Zombie Army 4: Dead War.

Also available on the streaming platform today is Square Enix’s throwback role-playing game Octopath Traveler. The turn-based title released to critical acclaim on Nintendo Switch in 2018 and received a PC port one year later. The lengthy RPG has a unique “HD 2D” look and has eight characters with individual stories.

Google put a spotlight on sandbox titles that will arrive first on Stadia, including Get Packed, Crayta, and Wave Break. Get Packed is available now and features physics-based multiplayer mayhem as players attempt to streamline the process of moving from one home to another. Users will be able to create and share their games inside Crayta when it releases this summer. Wave Break is an arcade “skateboating” title releasing this summer that has players performing Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater-style tricks in a watercraft.

Other titles announced to be coming to Stadia in 2020 include Ace Team’s unique tower defense racing game Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break, which releases in June, and frantic firefighting title Embr launches in early access May 21.

Throughout the presentation, Google also reminded watchers that Stadia Pro is free for two months, and paying subscribers get an additional two months of service. Subscribers get nine games with notable freebies Destiny 2: The Collection, Codemasters’ GRID, and the rhythm violence game Thumper. Users can purchase additional games individually. These will remain playable after the Pro subscription ends.

Google’s next Stadia Connect is set for this summer and will feature an update on Orcs Must Die 3.

