Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries has shown off the game’s campaign once again, although this time with a fresh coat of paint. The game’s campaign, which was originally revealed during E3 2020 and received negative feedback for its graphics, seemingly sports a new coat of paint and will arrive with RPG features.

Halo Infinite‘s campaign will still place players in a large open-world area called the Zeta Ring. Naturally, that means it won’t be as linear as other campaigns in the franchise, with players instead being tasked with destroying bases belonging to the Banished, a new enemy faction. These bases, which are scattered around the game’s open world, can be tackled Just Cause-style, with Master Chief throwing fusion coils at certain structures to blow them up.

Along with bases, players can also find seven types of collectibles scattered around the game’s open world. To get around easier, players will be able to call in vehicles at certain points, ranging from a simple mongoose to new aerial vehicles, namely the Wasp.

However, Halo Infinite‘s biggest departure from the rest of the franchise is the inclusion of RPG mechanics. Using Spartan Cores, a new resource that can be collected during their travels, players can upgrade Master Chief’s various abilities. Today’s trailer showed that Master Chief’s grappleshot, shield core, threat sensor, drop wall, and thruster can all be upgraded. Likewise, the game seems to include named enemies that function as mini-bosses, another first for the franchise.

Halo Infinite is still set to launch on December 8 for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The game will also be available on day one via Xbox Game Pass. However, the game will be missing some key features at launch, including co-op campaign and forge mode.

Editors' Recommendations