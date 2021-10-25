  1. Gaming

Halo Infinite’s campaign will include RPG mechanics

By

Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries has shown off the game’s campaign once again, although this time with a fresh coat of paint. The game’s campaign, which was originally revealed during E3 2020 and received negative feedback for its graphics, seemingly sports a new coat of paint and will arrive with RPG features.

Halo Infinite‘s campaign will still place players in a large open-world area called the Zeta Ring. Naturally, that means it won’t be as linear as other campaigns in the franchise, with players instead being tasked with destroying bases belonging to the Banished, a new enemy faction. These bases, which are scattered around the game’s open world, can be tackled Just Cause-style, with Master Chief throwing fusion coils at certain structures to blow them up.

Along with bases, players can also find seven types of collectibles scattered around the game’s open world. To get around easier, players will be able to call in vehicles at certain points, ranging from a simple mongoose to new aerial vehicles, namely the Wasp.

However, Halo Infinite‘s biggest departure from the rest of the franchise is the inclusion of RPG mechanics. Using Spartan Cores, a new resource that can be collected during their travels, players can upgrade Master Chief’s various abilities. Today’s trailer showed that Master Chief’s grappleshot, shield core, threat sensor, drop wall, and thruster can all be upgraded. Likewise, the game seems to include named enemies that function as mini-bosses, another first for the franchise.

Halo Infinite is still set to launch on December 8 for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The game will also be available on day one via Xbox Game Pass. However, the game will be missing some key features at launch, including co-op campaign and forge mode.

Editors' Recommendations

Walmart is practically giving away this 2-in-1 touchscreen Chromebook

acer chromebook spin 713 review 6

The best Black Friday gaming laptop deal has arrived — but hurry!

Dell G15 Black Friday Deals featured image

Anker’s new MagGo line finally brings useful additions to MagSafe ecosystem

Image of Anker magnetic battery attached.

Best Black Friday Air Fryer Deals 2021: What to Shop NOW

bella pro air fryer deal post prime day 2020

Best Black Friday 50-inch TV Deals for October 2021

Samsung QLED 50 Inch TV on Gradient Background.

The best Halloween apps and games for a spook-tacular October 31

Halloween apps

Video games still can’t quite nail Lovecraftian horror

Title art of The Sinking City.

Alexa is coming to retirement homes and hospitals to keep families in touch

Senior citizen using Alexa to stay connected

Dell has the Best Black Friday laptop deals you can shop today

Person sitting and holding Dell XPS 13 laptop on their lap.

Best Black Friday Deals 2021: What to buy TODAY (October 25)

Black Friday 2021 is the day after Thanksgiving.

Best cheap Android tablet deals for October 2021

onn. Android Tablet

Best cheap cordless vacuum deals for October 2021

Dyson V7 Allergy Cordless HEPA Vacuum

Best cheap Amazon Echo deals for October 2021