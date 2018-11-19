Digital Trends
Gaming

‘Hitman 2’: A beginner’s guide to mastering the perfect execution

How to become a master assassin and perfect the art of execution in 'Hitman 2'

Diego Arguello
By

Hitman 2 is a highly ambitious and complex game for both newcomers and veteran assassins of the series. It has massive replayability that extends past simply finishing a mission and into entirely new modes to conquer. We’ve gathered some tips that can help you get started, especially if you want to avoid feeling overwhelmed by the locales’ scale, get the highest scores, and remain unnoticed during your killing ventures.

For more on Hitman 2, check out our review.

BECOME AN ASSASSIN AT YOUR OWN PACE

hitman 2 beginners guide 20181119181129

One of the things we praised during our time with the game is the tools available for tailoring your Hitman 2 experience. These include a variety of difficulty settings and equipment options, along with the option to skip levels by providing access to the full story from the beginning. That said, there are a few things you won’t want to miss before diving into the game.

By selecting story mode from the main menu, you’ll encounter the complete selection of levels and cinematics. Of course, it makes sense to enjoy the full experience as it was intended, but you can skip pretty much anything and try out some of the more complex locations. You can even sit back and just watch the cutscenes (why? no idea! we won’t judge you).

Additionally, since there isn’t any progression or new abilities being added in later levels for Hitman 2, this feature makes a lot more sense. The game will give you a warning message before skipping levels, though.

ACCURACY DEMANDS PREPARATION BEFOREHAND

hitman 2 beginners guide beginner tips 6

In terms of difficulty, you can choose between three settings: Casual, Professional, and Master.

Casual is the most forgiving, and perfect for newcomers that want to experience the game without a constant fear of failing.

Professional is the default setting, and while it has some of the same features as the first option (such as unlimited saves and mission story guides), the combat is more challenging and surveillance cameras can blow your cover if they detect illegal activity.

Master is meant to serve as an extra challenge, increasing the combat difficulty even more and sharpening the senses of NPCs, making stealth gameplay a lot harder.

Before you start a new assassination venture, make sure to check the loadout screen. In there, you can select all kinda of gadgets, weapons, and equipment for 47.  You can also start the level using his trademark suit or a disguise, as well as choose where on the map you want to start.

Also, you can select a weapon or item — such as a lethal syringe or a lockpicking tool — to keep in your briefcase. This will appear hidden in a location of your choosing as well. Your inventory might be a bit empty at first, but the more you play and discover things in each level, the more items will be added to your killing roster.

FOLLOW THE STORIES

hitman 2 beginners guide beginner tips 15

Hitman 2 has dozens of micro-stories in each level. These serve as a perfect guide to completing a story and are some of the most hilarious moments in the game. These are discovered as you explore the map and eavesdrop on NPCs as they talk to each other.

If you overhear a group of people that give you the lead on a story, the game will let you know with a notification at the top of the screen. As the conversation developers, a meter will fill. Once finished, you’ll be able to follow up on the story by pursuing a marker on your map that features a short description of what you need to do in order to progress properly.

How you approach it is up to you since stories occasionally require you to impersonate an NPC surrounded by people. Also, you can follow and unfollow stories at any time, just in case they get too hard or you find a more interesting one to pursue. Regardless, once unlocked, they’ll be always available in the menu.

While most of them can be found from the beginning, some will have a description that reads [REDACTED]. For these, you’ll have to explore the map and find them on your own. There’s a clue that the game doesn’t give you, and that is to follow your targets around the level as much as possible, learning which areas they are more keen on spending time in and looking for assassination possibilities there.

SUIT YOURSELF FOR THE OCCASION

hitman 2 beginners guide beginner tips 1

In order to get around each locale, you’ll need to dress properly. Your tourist persona will only get you so far, and unless you feel capable enough to use nothing but 47’s suit during an entire mission, disguises are the key to going unnoticed and getting as close to your target as possible without raising suspicion.

Wearing a security or police disguise will allow you to hang around in what would otherwise be trespassing areas, but keep in mind that targets will usually have their own security around them. Using their clothes would be ideal, but that’s if you manage to take down one of them quietly. Also, don’t forget to hide the bodies. You’ll thank us later.

Lastly, there are some special NPCs in Hitman 2 that can recognize everyone in their crew, and it won’t take long for them to become suspicious if you get too close to them for a few seconds. Targeting them first before anyone else is the best way to go.

CROWD AND NATURE ARE YOUR BEST FRIENDS

hitman 2 beginners guide beginner tips

If things begin to go south, don’t panic. As long as you have a crowd nearby or you’re surrounded by tall grass or bushes, 47 can blend in to prevent people from becoming too suspicious. Be careful, though. If you wait too long to blend in with your surroundings, they will start to pursue you.

This suspicious state is usually present in the special NPCs we mentioned earlier, and depending on the HUD settings you’ve enabled, you’ll be notified with two elements: a buzzing sound that gradually increases and gray radar that will indicate the direction from which they’re observing you.

There’s only a short window of time, but if you play carefully and use the blending mechanic often, you won’t have any problem sneaking around in low suspicion situations. With higher notoriety levels, though, NPCs will start using flashlights and move between the crowd or tall grass to try and find you, so be prepared.

IF IT EXISTS, YOU PROBABLY CAN USE IT

hitman 2 beginners guide beginner tips 14

The signature motto for Hitman 2 describes one of the game’s biggest appeals perfectly: “the world is your weapon”. Pretty much anything can be used for either assassinating your target or performing non-lethal attacks. Non-lethal attacks are perfect for trying out different disguises on the go without your score being affected by unnecessary casualties.

Weapons you can use are some you’ve already seen from the series, such as bricks, screwdrivers, wrenches, fire axes, kitchen knives, and so on. Others are tied to either specific missions or the environments themselves, like a huge shark hanging from a ceiling or a domestic hippopotamus.

Some weapons might look suspicious depending on the disguise you’re wearing, while others won’t let you get away with infiltrating a stronghold or drug operation even if you’re using the right clothes. In this case, make sure to hide these weapons — usually marked with an exclamation mark in your inventory– in the nearest trash bin.

WHEN IN DOUBT, THROW A PUNCH

hitman 2 beginners guide beginner tips 9

Mastering 47’s abilities and performing flawlessly in every mission might take long, but in the meantime, don’t be afraid of experimenting with rudimentary weaponry or even your punches. If you end up in a risky situation and suddenly panic, the best thing you can do is to throw a melee weapon in your inventory or use one in your environment. In the worst case scenario, going in for a close-quarters attack might save the day.

This is also the best option when you’re trying to obtain high scores. While murdering civilians will punish your score greatly, it will assure that they don’t go looking for you once their unconscious state wears off. It’s up to you, but keep in mind that throwing them off from a high class will likely count as a kill, so it’s best to use trash containers and wardrobes to hide them.

DO MULTIPLE RUNS

hitman 2 beginners guide beginner tips 13

While the beginning of the series is more straightforward, 2016’s Hitman proved that beating a mission only scratched the surface of all of its potential. In Hitman 2, there are several ways to keep track of your progress, whether it’s the completion percentage displayed as your mastery profile levels up or how much you’ve accomplished in a particular mission.

Whenever you exit a level, the game will display all the activities done and all the ones you’ve yet to discover, from minor actions with the environment or killing methods to new stories. Plus, the more you play, the more options you’ll have for your next run, including new starting points and agency weapons that you can have in your suitcase for later use. There’s always something new to discover in Hitman 2, but you must be willing to revisit missions in order to find everything there is to see.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Walmart Black Friday deals in 2018
gamestop pauses powerpass store
Gaming

Get an Xbox One S or PlayStation 4 for just $200 at GameStop starting Sunday

GameStop is currently running an early Black Friday sale that offers an Xbox One S or a PlayStation 4 slim model for just $200 apiece. Both consoles come with a free game, and other games are also on sale.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
diablo immortal allen adham interview bone final
Gaming

Original ‘Diablo’ developer calls out Blizzard for disrespecting its employees

In a Twitch rant, an original creator of Diablo has said that Blizzard is more interested in caring for its shareholders and the elite one percent of the company than looking after its workers.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
best google chrome games spelunky
Gaming

These are the coolest games you can play on your Google Chrome browser right now

Not only is Google Chrome a fantastic web browser, it's also a versatile gaming platform that you can access from just about anywhere. Here are a few of our favorite titles for the platform.
Posted By Brendan Hesse
PS4 bundle deals
Gaming

PlayStation 5 release date in 2020 confirmed? PSVR 2 also on the way

A Redditor who correctly claimed that Sony will be skipping E3 2019 revealed several details about the PlayStation 5 and the PSVR 2. The PlayStation 5 release date will be in 2020, while the PSVR 2 will ditch the breaker box.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
fallout 76 servers crash on 3 nukes
Gaming

Triple nuke strike crashes ‘Fallout 76’ server, leaves unanswered questions

The group of Fallout 76 players who summoned the Scorchbeast Queen by dropping a nuke on a fissure site took the next step, launching three nukes on a single target. They did not find out what happens next, as the game's server crashed.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Nintendo Switch review
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for November 2018

Looking to score Nintendo's latest hybrid console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including discounts on stand-alone consoles as well as bundles that feature games like Fortnite and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Fallout 76 Hands-on
Gaming

Twitch viewers aren’t tuning in to watch ‘Fallout 76’ gameplay

Fallout 76 has experienced a sharp decline in viewership not just when compared to the numbers for Fallout 4, but also compared to the game's B.E.T.A. period last month. Sales also appear to be lower than they were with Fallout 4.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Best Buy Black Friday Deals
Deals

The Best Black Friday Deals from Best Buy in 2018

We've been hard at work assembling all the best Black Friday deals Best Buy offers in 2018 and putting them in one place to save you time and money this holiday season. From laptops to TVs, game consoles to smart speakers and much more…
Posted By Georgina Torbet, AJ Dellinger
best ergonomic mouse logitech mx master header
Computing

Detangle your desk with a mighty wireless mouse. Here are our six favorites

If you're looking for the best wireless mouse on the market, we've got the list for you!. These six models have something for everyone, whether you're a hardcore gamer or simply looking to ward off carpal tunnel.
Posted By Jon Martindale
black friday deals 2018 post feature
Deals

Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it will be here before you know it. If you can't wait until November 23 to start formulating a shopping plan, we've got you covered.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
walmart black friday
Deals

The best Walmart Black Friday deals in 2018

Walmart has historically been the undisputed king of Black Friday deals. The mega-store is known for offering deals on products in almost every category, from smart TVs to children’s toys. We're combing through every deal as it is…
Posted By Georgina Torbet, Ed Oswald
best games for the chromebook darkorbit screenshot fight
Computing

Want to game on your Chromebook? Here's where to start

Chromebooks aren't great for gaming, but there are a few titles that most machines can run. There's a surprisingly diverse crowd that includes role-playing games, action side-scrollers, and puzzlers.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
battlefield 5 multiplayer best weapons v to use in
Gaming

Dominate in multiplayer with a few of our favorite 'Battlefield 5' weapons

Here are some of the best weapons you can use to get the upper hand in Battlefield 5's multiplayer, including assault rifles, sniper rifles, pistols, and anti-tank tools.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
let's go pikachu mew battle
Product Review

‘Let’s Go Pikachu’ and ‘Let’s Go Eevee’ feel like true ‘Pokémon Go’ RPGs

Pokémon: Let’s Go’s simplified reimagining of Pokémon Yellow has a great balance of old and new mechanics. It has a streamlined approach that makes it easy to get into, but depth remains for longtime fans.
Posted By Steven Petite