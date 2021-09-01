PlayStation just announced the new titles to come to PlayStation Plus for September. It’s a particularly strong month for subscribers, as the lineup features two critically well-received games in Hitman 2 and Overcooked: All You Can Eat!

Hitman is having a banner year thanks to Hitman 3, and PS Plus subscribers are getting a taste of the series. Hitman 2 will be available to download starting on September 7. The stealth game takes everything that made the original Hitman a standout and expands on it. It’s a good entry point for newcomers to the series from a gameplay standpoint.

Overcooked: All You Can Eat! is coming to PS Plus as a PlayStation 5 exclusive offering for September. This Diner Dash-esque multiplayer title comes packed with Overcooked, Overcooked 2, and all accompanying DLC. For fans of local multiplayer, Overcooked is a chaotic series that’s best played with friends.

Predator: Hunting Grounds is another fun, albeit flawed, multiplayer experience coming to PlayStation Plus. While the game is the weakest of the batch, a free game that is a lot of fun with friends is never a bad thing. In Predator: Hunting Grounds, players either control members of a group of humans that must survive against other A.I., or the Predator, whose goal is to hunt down and kill each of these survivors. Fans of Dead by Daylight will feel right at home with this one.

Those who are currently subscribed to PlayStation Plus have until Monday, September 6 to download August’s PlayStation Plus offerings, which include Hunter Arena: Legends, Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, and Tennis World Tour 2.

September’s three new PS Plus titles will arrive and be available for download on Tuesday, September 7.

