How to find Rococo the Niffler in Hogwarts Legacy

Jesse Lennox
By

The wizarding world extends far beyond the walls of Hogwarts in Hogwarts Legacy. Both inside and outside of the titular school, your custom witch or wizard will meet dozens of characters, many of which have optional sidequests that you can help them out with. One such quest, titled “Rescuing Rococo,” is especially tricky. While the goal of finding the lost Niffler Rococo may seem straightforward, this quest features many tricky puzzles to trip you up. To make sure this little Niffler makes it back home safe, here’s how to find Rococo in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to complete the Rescuing Rococo quest

Agnes being concerned about her pet.

Before you can begin the “Rescuing Rococo” quest, you need to meet a few requirements first. Primarily, you need to complete “The High Keep” quest and unlock your Hippogriff mount. Once you’ve accomplished that, you can trigger the quest by heading to Bainburgh and speaking to a merchant named Agnes Coffey.

The first step of the quest will be to head to Henrnietta’s Hideaway in the southern part of Bainburgh called Manor Cape. Upon arriving, you will be faced with a small troop of Ashwinders you will need to take out. Engage them in any way you see fit before entering the underground section via the staircase next to the Merlin Trial.

How to solve the first block puzzle

A wizard looking at a glowing bowl.

The first room you enter in Henrietta’s Hideaway will present you will a block puzzle to solve. This is similar to other block puzzles you may have encountered, where you need to place the correct blocks on different platforms and cast the right spell on them.

One cube is right out in the open and an ice symbol on it. Move it over to the platform with the icicle on it and cast Glacius on it to activate it.

The other cube isn’t as accessible. To reveal it, you need to use a fire spell to light a small bowl in front of a statue on the left side of the room. Once lit, you will be able to move the block to the platform with the flame icon and cast either Confringo or Incendio on it. With both blocks activated, the doors will open.

How to pass the shifting floor trap

The next room has some more enemies to clear, but the real trouble is a trap on the second floor that teleports you away if you attempt to cross it. Cast Revelio to highlight the section of floor that is booby-trapped to keep from triggering it, and hit it with an Arresto Momentum spell to make it safe to cross.

How to solve the second block puzzle

A wizard targeting a block on a balcony.

This last room has one final block puzzle to solve. This time both cubes you need are hidden, but it’s solved just the same as before.

The first block is up on a ledge to the left side of the room, and it can simply be targeted with Accio to move it onto the platform with the feather icon. To activate the cube, you need to cast Levioso on it.

To find the second cube, head through the doorway on the right side of the room and step on a pedestal that will teleport you to a new room with the block. Pick it up with Wingardium Leviosa and head up the staircase that will take you back to the main chamber. Place it on the fire platform, cast Confringo or Incendio on it, and the final door will open.

Grab all the loot, but don’t forget to use your Nab-Sack on Rococo, of course, and exit the dungeon. When you return to Agnes, you will have a few options. You can return Rococo as promised, ask for a reward in exchange for the Niffler, or opt to keep it for yourself. No matter which you choose, the quest will conclude and reward you with XP and the Niffler Fur-Lined Hat gear item.

Is Hogwarts Legacy multiplayer?
Sam Hill
By Sam Hill
February 15, 2023
Two students lean over a cauldron in Hogwarts Legacy.

What's better than attending classes at Hogwarts, flying around the grounds on a broom, and learning new spells and potions? Doing all that with a friend, of course!

Hogwarts Legacy is giving Harry Potter fans of all ages the chance to explore an open-world version of the fantastical school for the very first time. Students get sorted into one of Hogwarts' famous houses, master every form of magic, and find themselves in the middle of all sorts of wild magical adventures.
Is Hogwarts Legacy multiplayer?

Every spell in Hogwarts Legacy, what they do, and how to unlock them
Jesse Lennox
By Jesse Lennox
February 15, 2023
A wizard zaps someone off camera with red magic in Hogwarts Legacy,

The entire appeal of creating your own student in Hogwarts Legacy is getting to live the life of a young witch or wizard in the titular academy. Just like the source material, the game doesn't dwell too much on the more boring aspects of student life, but becoming a powerful spellcaster will require you to learn from those wiser than yourself. The more spells you learn, the more you can do in and out of combat. Of course, there are only so many spells that can be included in a game, but if you want to know if you can cast your favorite, and how to learn it, pay attention to our lesson on every spell in Hogwarts Legacy.
How spells are unlocked

Spells can be learned in a few ways in Hogwarts Legacy. The most common way is to complete assignments given out by the cast of professors you will meet. Nearly every spell is optional for going through the main game, but it is well worth doing these assignments after you attend that professor's class for the first time to give yourself as many options as possible.

Hogwarts Legacy’s latest PS5 update has been delayed
Tomas Franzese
By Tomas Franzese
February 15, 2023
A Hogwarts Leagcy player uses dark magic.

A new update fixes many bugs and crashes for the controversial Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy, but PlayStation 5 players are waiting a little longer than those on other platforms.
A developer comment on the patch notes says that this latest Hogwarts Legacy update "addresses overall gameplay performance and stability as well as online connection improvements." Several game crashing events were fixed, as was an issue with owl mail preventing progression. You can check out the patch notes for more specific details on the updates and specific fixes for every platform the game is currently on but PS5. 
This patch was rolled out on PC and Xbox Series X versions of the game on February 14, but developer Avalanche Software clarified on Twitter that "due to some unforeseen issues, we're targeting later this week to get your patch to you." When it does arrive, it will fix an issue preventing some players from getting the "Collector's Edition" trophy, though.  
Hogwarts Legacy was released on February 10, but it has proven to be a divisive release due to franchise creator J.K. Rowling's transphobic comments in recent years. The game itself received mostly positive reviews, although Digital Trends was a bit less high on it. We gave the game two-and-a-half stars, saying, "Hogwarts Legacy delivers a perfectly competent adventure, but its most unforgivable curse is its lack of imagination."
Hogwarts Legacy is available now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. It will come to PS4 and Xbox One on April 4 before finally launching for Nintendo Switch on July 25. 

