Hooked on You: How to romance each killer

In the least predictable spinoff possible, the asymmetrical horror game Dead by Daylight now has a dating sim where you can romance select killers from the main game. Hooked on You would have made a perfect April Fool's joke, and yet it's not only real, but it's a full-fledged dating sim — only instead of swooning over pretty boys and girls, you'll be trying to win the hearts of different ruthless monsters and murderers.

Difficulty Moderate

Dead by Daylight has been around since 2016 and has expanded its roster of killers to the dozens, including some of the biggest icons in horror like Freddy Krueger, Leatherface, and Pinhead. Unfortunately, not even all of the original characters are available to lust after in Hooked on You, instead giving you the chance to cozy up with just four: The Trapper, The Huntress, The Wraith, and The Spirit. If you have no idea where to begin in trying to romance these unique individuals, here's a guide on how to hook them all in Hooked on You.

How to romance The Huntress

The Huntress is sporting a cute new bathing suit to go with her bloodstained bunny mask, and she's ready to mingle. She's very dedicated to family but clearly not in need of any protection. Here are the choices to make to hunt The Huntress' heart.

Step 1: Start the game and proceed until asked, "Where do you want to go?" and choose to go to the volleyball net on the beach.

Step 2: When asked to make a bet, bet on The Huntress.

Step 3: While talking to her, choose Imagination when it appears as an option.

Step 4: Complete the mini-game and continue on to dinner where you will choose I'm sorry.

Step 5: On the beach, accept the jerky offered to you by The Huntress, and be sure to pick her when you're telling stories by the campfire.

Step 6: Join in on the singing.

Step 7: While in the hot tub, choose these two choices: No way! How Cool! Chuckle awkwardly.

Step 8: Summon The Huntress by the fire.

Step 9: Choose to visit The Huntress in her cabin.

Step 10: Choose to say, "It's so...much!" and grab a shashka when the crabs attack.

Step 11: Say you do want to start a family, and agree with The Huntress' theory.

Step 12: Refuse all advances from The Trapper and go to the woods to find The Huntress and play a mini-game.

Step 13: Choose to talk about your brush with death and a romance story, then ask The Huntress to tell a story, and choose her for the night's activity.

Step 14: When she is making a mask, choose an anglerfish mask.

Step 15: When picking mushrooms, choose: Left > Left > Right

Step 16: Say that all of the killers are attractive and that they would "kill 'em all."

Step 17: Choose any killer but The Huntress to be eliminated.

Step 18: Give The Huntress the flower, freak out, and say, "HELL YES!"

Step 19: Help The Huntress collect her trinkets, picking the Underground Tunnel to get to The Trapper's Cave.

Step 20: Say, "What an honor," "Of course," and, "To start a family together."

Step 21: Chop up Claudette and Dwight, then confess your love to The Huntress.

How to romance The Spirit

Formerly known as Rin Yamaoka, The Spirit isn't afraid to have some fun in the sun ... so long as she has her giant black hat on, of course. It may seem like her heart is as intangible as her body, but follow these choices and she'll haunt your dreams (in a good way) for the rest of your life.

Step 1: Choose mint chip as your favorite ice cream flavor.

Step 2: Go to the Bar and pick Virgin Daiquiri as your favorite drink.

Step 3: Tell The Spirit your favorite book is Dracula.

Step 4: Play spin the bottle and reload your save until you land on The Spirit three times or more.

Step 5: Do not get a perfect score in the meat slicing mini-game.

Step 6: Tell The Spirit, "You've always been alone," and, "Nothing but darkness."

Step 7: Choose The Spirit to tell a story and then hug her after.

Step 8: Say, "Who cares?" when she asks if you believe her.

Step 9: Lay by the fire with The Spirit.

Step 10: At the pool, pick The Spirit.

Step 11: At the lighthouse, say, "Thanks," "Sure, why not?", and, "Ask about the shards of glass sticking out from her."

Step 12: Do as best you can on the mini-game.

Step 13: Side with The Spirit when she fights with The Wraith.

Step 14: Select Frustrated and Be coy.

Step 15: Say you're not a storytelling type and "be gracious."

Step 16: Choose The Spirit to tell a story.

Step 17: Pick to hang out with The Spirit.

Step 18: Say you'd rather stay sober and order a Dark and Stormy.

Step 19: Choose any killer but The Spirit to be eliminated.

Step 20: Give The Spirit the flower and choose Go up, maybe die.

Step 21: Choose Say something.

Step 22: When The Trapper asks you five questions, pick:

Rin Yamaoka

A dragon

Restaurant

Black

Not being seen for who you are

Step 23: Kill Dwight.

How to romance The Wraith

Next up, The Wraith. This mysterious character values honesty most of all, but you will also have to eventually win over his grandmother to cement your place by his side.

Step 1: Pick mint chip as your favorite ice cream.

Step 2: Go to the pool and pick the goggles and snorkel.

Step 3: Say, "Hands off."

Step 4: Do well in the mini-game to impress The Wraith.

Step 5: Pick Have some fun.

Step 6: Say, "I'm sorry."

Step 7: While with The Wraith, say, "No."

Step 8: Hold his bell delicately.

Step 9: Have The Wraith tell a story and ask about it afterwards.

Step 10: Say, "I would forgive him" and "yes."

Step 11: Spend time with The Wraith by the campfire.

Step 12: Say you're having a lovely time and sign the agreement.

Step 13: Choose to go with The Wraith.

Step 14: Break the silence and say, "I have no idea."

Step 15: Pick Mix those potions.

Step 16: Say you remember your grandmother.

Step 17: Ask what the table is for and then smile.

Step 18: During truth or dare, choose:

Dare

Hmm, great question

Cactus

Show me something

Step 19: Pick You're a hypocrite.

Step 20: Say you had a great time.

Step 21: Agree to tell a story and pick Adventure, followed by Just kidding and choose Personal.

Step 22: Choose The Wraith again.

Step 23: Ask what's wrong.

Step 24: Suggest throwing a Frisbee.

Step 25: Give The Wraith a hug.

Step 26: Get rid of any other killer.

Step 27: Give The Wraith flowers and say, "You could never disappoint me."

Step 28: At the cabin, teller her you're choosing The Wraith.

Step 29: In the cave, tell Don't look further and tell The Trapper you're picking The Wraith.

Step 30: Select What are we finishing?

Step 31: Pick A statue of a horse > Cactus > Cornhole.

How to romance The Trapper

Perhaps the poster child for the original game, this big hunk has already ensnared your heart. To wrap your arms around this beefy man, here's how to bait his interest.

Step 1: Go to The Trapper's yacht.

Step 2: Say, "You can't choose."

Step 3: Pick Get rid of them.

Step 4: Spend time with The Trapper.

Step 5: Say the food is gross.

Step 6: Say "no" to seeing the scroll.

Step 7: Follow quietly.

Step 8: Say it was "magnificent."

Step 9: Ask to hear a story from The Trapper and say, "Now THAT'S a story."

Step 10: Say, "Honesty is important," and then laugh.

Step 11: Spend time with The Trapper by the fire.

Step 12: Go on a date with The Trapper.

Step 13: Say, "Assume it's a trap."

Step 14: Pick Don't tell me what to do.

Step 15: Say no to The Trickster because you're loyal to The Trapper.

Step 16: Say you don't want kids.

Step 17: Tell him his drawing is terrible and then say nothing.

Step 18: Say, "Fine I'll tell a story," "Adventure," "No, you were kidding," "Action."

Step 19: Pick The Trapper to tell a story and say nothing.

Step 20: Spend time with The Trapper.

Step 21: Say it's another test and then "survival."

Step 22: Say, "Maybe, maybe not," and then, "You understand."

Step 23: Don't eliminate The Trapper.

Step 24: Give the flowers to The Trapper and say "power."

Step 25: Ask what he wants in a partner.

Step 26: Pick Only if he promises not to kill you.

Step 27: Tell him your "true romantic heartbreak."

Step 28: Say his father raised him right and ask, "Uh, is he okay?"

Step 29: Say you don't believe him.

Step 30: Pick Never > A partner in crime > Literally.

Step 31: Say, "Finally! Let's do this!" then "Meh."

Step 32: Pick Depends on the person > No.

Step 33: Say you wouldn't kill any MacMillan.

