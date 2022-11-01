 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: How to get 100% completion on each world

Jesse Lennox
By

Building off the base of the first game, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope piles on a ton of extra things to do in each world. There are battles, of course, but also a host of things to do and find in each of the overworlds. From side quests to finding Sparks, Planet Keys, and even Secret Zone challenges, it will take a good deal of effort to complete each one. Thankfully, the game provides a handy percentage meter, so you can see how close you are to doing everything there is in a given world.

Difficulty

Moderate

Duration

20 minutes

What You Need

  • Reach 99% completion for any or all worlds

  • Complete each world's Secret Zone challenge

However, even after getting all the Sparks, Planet Keys, memories, and quests, you may still find yourself stuck at 99% completion and not know why. This isn't a bug, but the game won't tell you what that last percentage point is related to. If you're confused as to why you can't hit 100% completion in a world in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, here's the last thing you need to do.

Mario shooting two blasters.

How to get 100% completion

After you've done everything the game asks you to in a given world in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and find yourself only at 99% completion, there's one task left to do. Again, the game will never tell you what it is, but it is related to the Secret Zone challenge.

Step 1: Return to a world you've at least completed the Secret Zone challenge in.

Step 2: Access the Secret Zone challenge a second time to begin it again, this time with a time limit.

Step 3: Beat the Secret Zone challenge within the time limit to unlock a special weapon skin.

Step 4: This will reward you with the final 1% you need to complete the world.

Step 5: Repeat for all five Secret Zone challenges.

Editors' Recommendations

How to use Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons on PC
Nintendo Switch Joy Con Controllers
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: best skills and how to level them up
Mario shooting two blasters.
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope beginner’s guide: 7 tips and tricks to get started
Mario and company in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.
How to get every ending in Valkyrie Elysium
Valkyrie recruiting a knight.
Best gaming PC deals: Get a new desktop rig from $530 today
The HP Pavilion desktop computer accompanied by two gaming monitors and a colorful gaming keyboard.
God of War plot explainer: The story so far
god of war ragnarok release date
Gotham Knights is unplayable on Steam following latest update
Red Hood fights a Talon in Gotham Knights.
‘Wordle’ today, October 29: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#497)
Woman holding an iPhone with Wordle.
I’ve found the perfect mobile game and it’s embroidery meets Picross
An embroidery puzzle in the game Stitch.
I used the Galaxy Z Fold 4 to relive my old PC gaming memories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 gaming with keyboard and mouse.
Henry Cavill explains why he’s waiting on the RTX 4090
Henry Cavill lifting a gaming PC off a table.
Tinykin beginner’s guide: 5 tips and tricks
A group of Tinykin surrounding Milo in front of some scientific glassware.
How to play multiplayer in Saints Row
Co-op Saints Row players shoot at enemies.