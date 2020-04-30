How to add friends in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has allowed players to interact with other people in a time where physically meeting is difficult. Players can show off their islands and all their hard work to friends, family, and sometimes new friends. Adding new friends in Animal Crossing has become very simple. The addition of Best Friends also allows players control over who can interact with their island.

Adding friends to your list not only benefits you personally — the game also gives additional benefits just for creating a community. Inviting friends over and visiting friends’ islands provides players with a chance to earn additional Nook Miles. Animal Crossing: New Horizons encourages community building both on and off the island.

Further Reading:

When to add friends

In order to start visiting with friends, players have to wait at least one day after creating an island. After you arrive on the island on the first day, the airport will be closed and inaccessible. Once the airport is open for business, you will be able to visit other islands as well as host visitors. However, before going further, it is important to note that, in order to have visitors or visit other islands, players will need a Nintendo Online subscription.

Visitors can be either people from the player’s Switch friends list or can be provided via Dodo Code. Although the Dodo Codes do provide players with more control over who comes to visit the island, it does run the risk of players meeting unsavory people. There has been an issue within the Animal Crossing community where players that open their island to strangers for cataloging parties or trading events have had their items stole, their flowers trampled, and their island otherwise disrupted. There are also a lot of good people out there who will go out of their way to help provide the lost items back to players. The community is full of all types of people. Just be careful about who is invited to the island and who is allowed Best Friend status on your island.

How to invite players to an island

Once the airport is up and running, you’ll be able to invite other people to their island as well as visit friends. When speaking with Orville in the Airport, you’ll be given the choice of either opening the gate or flying to other islands. From there, you’ll be asked if you will be traveling/getting visitors either locally or online. Playing locally indicates that everyone that will be visiting the island is in the same room, whereas online players can be anywhere in the world so long as all players are connected to the internet and have a Nintendo Online subscription.

If visiting another island, Orville will let players know what gates are open and which islands players are able to visit. Be sure to know the name of the island you want to visit as Orville will only tell you the name of an island that is welcoming visitors.

If you’re inviting other people over, Orville will ask if you want to use a Dodo Code, invite people from your friend list, or only allow best friends to visit. You’ll have the option of selecting whichever suits your visiting needs.

Once a visitor has arrived or you have visited another island, the other person will be added to your friend list on the NookPhone.

Best friends or friends?

There is a distinctive difference between friends and Best Friends in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. While friends can come visit the island, only Best Friends have access to tools that can destroy the island, items such as the shovel or the axe. Unlocking the Best Friend app in the NookPhone is easy. It only requires you to play online once and the app will become accessible.

While friends may show up on the NookPhone, Best Friends stand out because players are able to interact more closely with best friends than friends. When a player is a Best Friend, you will be able to see when they’re online and can send in-game messages, letters, and gifts to them. As of now, there is no way for players to import their friend list from their Switch into their phone. The only way to add friends and Best Friends is by playing together in-game.

To add someone to your Best Friend list, you will need to access the Best Friend app. Simply open the Best Friend app while visiting someone or while someone is visiting. The other person’s name should populate the first screen, giving you a chance to add the person to your Best Friend list.

Every visit to another island will automatically give players Nook Miles. This is a way of encouraging the creation of community within the game. So be sure to get out there and visit those islands!

Editors' Recommendations