How to change your display name on Roblox

Jesse Lennox
By

The name you pick for online games says a lot about you. Your username is meant to be an alias of sorts, protecting your true identity, while also being a fun, catchy, descriptive, or somehow unique identifier that you're proud to wear. However, sometimes we don't put as much thought into our display names as we should. Whether it's because we're too excited to just get started playing or picked something in the past we no longer feel is appropriate, everyone comes to a point where they wish they had a different online name at some point.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Roblox account

While some games force you to stick it out with whatever name you make for your account — unless you're willing to make a new one and start over — Roblox thankfully isn't one of them. While the process for changing your display name, which is different from your account's username, is fairly simple, there are a few tricks and details you need to be aware of. Here's a full breakdown of how you can change your display name in Roblox.

Characters hang out by a fountain in Roblox.

How to change your Roblox display name

If you're tired of your current display name and need to change it, here's the fastest way to get it done.

Step 1: Log in to your account.

Step 2: Select the Gear icon on the upper-right of the screen and select Settings.

Step 3: Select Account info.

Step 4: Press the Pencil icon next to your display name.

Step 5: Type in your new display name and hit Save.

A few notes about changing your display name to keep in mind. First is that you can only do this once every seven days, so you're stuck with your choice for at least a week. The second is that your name can be a maximum of 20 characters long. Third, and this is great for such a popular game, is that people can have the same name, so you won't be stuck sticking a bunch of numbers at the end because someone else already is using that name.

Otherwise, as long as your name doesn't break the community rules, rename yourself to whatever you want!

