How to get Ammonia Glands in Enshrouded

Once you get beyond the early and mid-game crafting options in Enshrouded, the types of materials you will need will only get more difficult to get your hands on. One particularly useful item you will want to craft often is leather, which you will need something called Ammonia Glands to create. Considering leather is necessary for upgrading your inventory space to the highest level, everyone will want to get their hands on it.

Being glands, you can probably predict that Ammonia Glands will drop from an enemy, which is true. However, what the enemy is and where to find them is a bit trickier.

How to get Ammonia Glands

The foe we’re hunting in Enshrouded is the big mushroom creatures that skulk around in the Umber Hallow Shroud area within the Nomad Highlands. Once you’ve reached the area, your best bet to find these fiendish fungi is to trek off the main path and into the wilds a bit. They’re not a rare mob but do tend to stay a little ways off the main roads.

The only thing you might need to worry about is their poison cloud attack, but even that isn’t terribly deadly. Striking one down will drop around 5 Ammonia Glands, but you can get a few extra if you are a skilled archer. If you can snipe the glowing red bulbs on their bodies, it will drop an additional gland you can scoop up.

