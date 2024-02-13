 Skip to main content
How to get Ammonia Glands in Enshrouded

Jesse Lennox
By

Once you get beyond the early and mid-game crafting options in Enshrouded, the types of materials you will need will only get more difficult to get your hands on. One particularly useful item you will want to craft often is leather, which you will need something called Ammonia Glands to create. Considering leather is necessary for upgrading your inventory space to the highest level, everyone will want to get their hands on it.

Being glands, you can probably predict that Ammonia Glands will drop from an enemy, which is true. However, what the enemy is and where to find them is a bit trickier.

How to get Ammonia Glands

A map of the world in Enshrouded.
Keen Games

The foe we’re hunting in Enshrouded is the big mushroom creatures that skulk around in the Umber Hallow Shroud area within the Nomad Highlands. Once you’ve reached the area, your best bet to find these fiendish fungi is to trek off the main path and into the wilds a bit. They’re not a rare mob but do tend to stay a little ways off the main roads.

The only thing you might need to worry about is their poison cloud attack, but even that isn’t terribly deadly. Striking one down will drop around 5 Ammonia Glands, but you can get a few extra if you are a skilled archer. If you can snipe the glowing red bulbs on their bodies, it will drop an additional gland you can scoop up.

How to unlock Jun and Reina’s Character Episodes in Tekken 8
Reina crossing her arms and looking toward the camera in tekken 8.

In classic Tekken fashion, Tekken 8 is full of lore, as well as additional "what if" lore content. With a brilliant new story mode and a lot of catch-up material jam-packed into the game, there's a lot to take in.

Accompanying all of the canon narratives of the title are Character Episodes — mini arcade mode runs that feature each character in their final matches of the King of Iron Fist Tournament. Upon completing four fights, you're given a gorgeous cinematic ending that showcases what would happen if your selected fighter wins.

Read more
How to respec in Palworld
A pal aiming a gun in Palworld.

Every time you level up in Palworld, you are given the chance to improve some aspect of your character. There isn't necessarily a wrong way to build your character, but you only get so many points before you hit the level cap and might wish you had made some different choices when taking on the game's tougher challenges, like catching the Legendaries. Some titles force you to live with how you spec your character, but Palworld is a little more lenient and does offer a way to redistribute all those points once you have a better idea of what you want. The process isn't simple and will take some time and rare materials, so follow along to learn how to respec your character.
How to respec in Palworld

Respecing your Palworld character requires a special consumable called Memory Wiping Medicine, but there's a big step you must take before you can craft one. First, you need to make an Electric Medicine Workbench, which requires you to hit level 43 and then find it in the Technology menu. This bench is made from:

Read more
How to get the free Fugitive Cell Shaded Swatch in Suicide Squad
The Suicide Squad looking shocked.

What's more iconic about a superhero than their costume? Sure, the member of Suicide Squad aren't exactly "heroes" but they do still have some sweet outfits to unlock and wear as you fight across Metropolis in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Most skins you will unlock as you play naturally, but there are also Swatches that you can layer overtop to give that skin an even more distinct look. The Cell Shaded Fugitive skin will give each of your characters a more comic book-like aesthetic that looks great in action. These are free to everyone playing the game, but hidden so deep in the system that you probably would never notice them without some help.

Read more