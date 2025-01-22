How to get Heartfelt Thoughts in Infinity Nikki

Table of Contents Table of Contents Where to find Heartfelt Thoughts in Infinity Nikki How to get Heartshine in Infinity Nikki

There are many items and materials in Infinity Nikki that are difficult to come by, and sometimes the open-world gacha game won't outright tell you where to get these items. While something like Floof Yarn is easy to come by, Dawn Fluff is only obtainable once per day and isn't easy to find.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need Complete Chapter 7 of the main story

But for Heartfelt Thoughts, and even its more common version Calm Thoughts, it's not as easy to initially spot if you don't know where to look. You'll need Heartfelt Thoughts if you're itching to evolve some of your 5-star outfits, so here's how to get them in Infinity Nikki.

Where to find Heartfelt Thoughts in Infinity Nikki

Like its counterpart Calm Thoughts (meant for 4-star outfit evolving), there is only one way to farm Heartfelt Thoughts, and its by engaging in a certain Realm Challenge that only unlocks for you once you've beat Chapter 7 of the main campaign.

Step 1: Interact with any Warp Spire and select Realm of Breakthrough. You will only be able to access this Realm Challenge if you've made it to Chapter 8 and beat Chapter 7 of the main story.

Step 2: Select Phantom Trial: Wish Master Chigda, then challenge this boss. You will have to beat the boss again to collect your reward, but you can only do this challenge once per week.

Step 3: After you complete the challenge, you should get a random amount of Heartfelt Thoughts, alongside Calm Thoughts and even Eurekas. Now take these rewards to the Evolution menu from your Pear-Pal.

Step 4: Select any 5-star outfit and see if you have enough Heartfelt Thoughts to evolve it to its next level. Evolving an outfit grants you new color variations. You can even use Heartfelt Thoughts to evolve Miracle Outfits like Wishful Aurosa and Silvergale's Aria. 4-star outfits require Calm Thoughts, which you'll get more often through the Realm of Breakthrough.

How to get Heartshine in Infinity Nikki

Some 5-star outfits require Heartshine to evolve. You can only come by this material in a completely different way that Heartfelt and Calm Thoughts.

Step 1: Head to the Resonance menu from your Pear-Pal and look at the Distant Sea banner. This is the permanent banner. Then select the box icon on the right-hand side that says Deep Echoes.

Step 2: You'll notice that after a certain amount of draws from the Distant Sea banner, you can obtain a Heartshine. You'll need to pull at least 715 times from this banner to get a total of eight Heartshine. After pulling 185 times, you'll obtain your first Heartshine.