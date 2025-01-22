 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to get Heartfelt Thoughts in Infinity Nikki

By
5-star outfit evolution in Infinity Nikki.
InFold Games

There are many items and materials in Infinity Nikki that are difficult to come by, and sometimes the open-world gacha game won't outright tell you where to get these items. While something like Floof Yarn is easy to come by, Dawn Fluff is only obtainable once per day and isn't easy to find.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Complete Chapter 7 of the main story

But for Heartfelt Thoughts, and even its more common version Calm Thoughts, it's not as easy to initially spot if you don't know where to look. You'll need Heartfelt Thoughts if you're itching to evolve some of your 5-star outfits, so here's how to get them in Infinity Nikki.

Where to find Heartfelt Thoughts in Infinity Nikki

Like its counterpart Calm Thoughts (meant for 4-star outfit evolving), there is only one way to farm Heartfelt Thoughts, and its by engaging in a certain Realm Challenge that only unlocks for you once you've beat Chapter 7 of the main campaign.

Step 1: Interact with any Warp Spire and select Realm of Breakthrough. You will only be able to access this Realm Challenge if you've made it to Chapter 8 and beat Chapter 7 of the main story.

Red arrow pointing to Realm of Breakthrough in Infinity Nikki.
InFold Games

Step 2: Select Phantom Trial: Wish Master Chigda, then challenge this boss. You will have to beat the boss again to collect your reward, but you can only do this challenge once per week.

Phantom Trial in Realm of Breakthrough from Infinity Nikki.
InFold Games
Related

Step 3: After you complete the challenge, you should get a random amount of Heartfelt Thoughts, alongside Calm Thoughts and even Eurekas. Now take these rewards to the Evolution menu from your Pear-Pal.

Heartfelt and Calm Thoughts rewards in Infinity Nikki.
InFold Games

Step 4: Select any 5-star outfit and see if you have enough Heartfelt Thoughts to evolve it to its next level. Evolving an outfit grants you new color variations. You can even use Heartfelt Thoughts to evolve Miracle Outfits like Wishful Aurosa and Silvergale's Aria. 4-star outfits require Calm Thoughts, which you'll get more often through the Realm of Breakthrough.

Evolving a 4-star outfit in Infinity Nikki.
InFold Games

How to get Heartshine in Infinity Nikki

Some 5-star outfits require Heartshine to evolve. You can only come by this material in a completely different way that Heartfelt and Calm Thoughts.

Step 1: Head to the Resonance menu from your Pear-Pal and look at the Distant Sea banner. This is the permanent banner. Then select the box icon on the right-hand side that says Deep Echoes.

Red arrow pointing to Deep Echoes in Infinity Nikki.
InFold Games

Step 2: You'll notice that after a certain amount of draws from the Distant Sea banner, you can obtain a Heartshine. You'll need to pull at least 715 times from this banner to get a total of eight Heartshine. After pulling 185 times, you'll obtain your first Heartshine.

Heartshine in Infinity Nikki.
InFold Games

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Anyka Pettigrew
Anyka Pettigrew
Anyka is a new writer for Digital Trends covering gaming across a spectrum of genres. While she adores anything from the…
How to get Refined Quartz in Stardew Valley
Fighting slimes in the mines of Stardew Valley.

Besides the basics of farming and giving gifts to other villagers in Stardew Valley, one of the first tips and tricks you learn is the importance of mining. Unless you are willing to use some cheats, this is the only way to get the proper materials to craft new and better versions of items. Quartz is a very common material that you can find almost anywhere, but Refined Quartz takes a few extra steps to get. It isn't hard once you know how it's done, and it will open up tons of new possibilities, so let's learn how to get Refined Quartz as fast as possible.
How to get Refined Quartz

There are three basic ways you can approach getting your hands on Refined Quartz. The first is by far the easiest and most reliable, so long as you have a furnace, some regular Quartz, and coal. If you don't have a furnace, you can make one with just 25 stone and 20 copper. Drop your coal into the furnace with coal powering it and leave it for half an in-game hour. Once it has been smelted, you will get a bar of Refined Quartz. However, if you find some Fire Quartz and smelt it, then you will get three Refined Quartz instead of just one.

Read more
How to complete all Forced Perspective quests in Infinity Nikki
Nikki beside a sunflower in Infinity Nikki.

There are many different types of puzzle quests in Infinity Nikki, such as the Kindled Inspiration or the Risky Photography quests. One of the tougher types of quests to complete are the Forced Perspective quests that require you to take photos in specific perspectives to illicit an illusion of sorts.

Read more
What is a gacha game?
Genshin Impact Natlan splash screen.

Some of the most popular video games of the current decade are part of a genre known as gacha, but what really does this word mean? Why are gacha games so popular, and how are they making so much money? Anyone unfamiliar with the term gacha will inevitably ask these questions, and we have answers to them.

From games like Genshin Impact to Wuthering Waves, and now Infinity Nikki, these games all share the gacha name and have many similarities in terms of game mechanics. These aren't the only beloved gacha games, as there are dozens, if not hundreds of other gacha games that have captured the hearts -- and wallets -- of millions of gamers. Here's everything you need to know about gacha games.
What does gacha mean?

Read more