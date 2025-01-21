How to get Dawn Fluff in Infinity Nikki

Table of Contents Table of Contents Where to find the Dawn Fox in Infinity Nikki How to collect Dawn Fluff from the Dawn Fox

There are many common and rare materials to collect in Infinity Nikki, whether you're crafting a simple piece of clothing or the Miracle Outfits like Wishful Aurosa or Silvergale's Aria. Dawn Fluff is one of those hard-to-find materials you can only collect once daily.

Difficulty Moderate Duration 5 minutes What You Need Unlock the Wishing Woods

You'll need Dawn Fluff to craft some high-quality clothing pieces, but this open-world gacha game doesn't tell you where to find this material. It not only requires you to unlock a late-game area but also some finesse when harvesting the material. Here's everything you need to know about acquiring Dawn Fluff in Infinity Nikki.

Where to find the Dawn Fox in Infinity Nikki

You can only get Dawn Fluff once per day from the Dawn Fox in Infinity Nikki. There is only one of this creature in Miraland, and it's a bit of a trek to find its home.

Step 1: In the Wishing Woods, teleport to the Desperation Orb Warehouse Warp Spire. This is in the northeastern section of this region.

Step 2: Walk along the trail heading southeast until you make it to a bright grove growing a tree with golden leaves. The Dawn Fox will be either around the tree or inside of its cave.

How to collect Dawn Fluff from the Dawn Fox

The Dawn Fox won't just let you stroll up to it and groom it for its Dawn Fluff, you need to make a special approach to not scare it off.

Step 1: Use the Shrinking ability outfit, Starlet Burst, to shrink down. Once you're in control of Momo, walk right up beside it. If the Dawn Fox is hiding in the cave, wait outside for a few seconds until it feels comfortable enough to leave.

Step 2: Once you're right beside it, transform into your Animal Grooming ability outfit, Bye-Bye Dust, and quickly interact with the Dawn Fox by right-clicking on your mouse. You will now start to groom it, acquiring one Dawn Fluff. If you've scared it off, just transform back into the Shrinking outfit and try again.

You won't be able to skip in-game time to collect more Dawn Fluff from the Dawn Fox, it runs in real time. To check when you can groom the fox next, go to your collections book from your map and find Dawn Fluff. You should then see writing saying 'Refreshes after' with the time counting down beside it.