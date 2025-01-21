 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to get Dawn Fluff in Infinity Nikki

By
Nikki laying with Dawn Fox in Infinity Nikki.
InFold Games

There are many common and rare materials to collect in Infinity Nikki, whether you're crafting a simple piece of clothing or the Miracle Outfits like Wishful Aurosa or Silvergale's Aria. Dawn Fluff is one of those hard-to-find materials you can only collect once daily.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Moderate

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Unlock the Wishing Woods

You'll need Dawn Fluff to craft some high-quality clothing pieces, but this open-world gacha game doesn't tell you where to find this material. It not only requires you to unlock a late-game area but also some finesse when harvesting the material. Here's everything you need to know about acquiring Dawn Fluff in Infinity Nikki.

Where to find the Dawn Fox in Infinity Nikki

You can only get Dawn Fluff once per day from the Dawn Fox in Infinity Nikki. There is only one of this creature in Miraland, and it's a bit of a trek to find its home.

Step 1: In the Wishing Woods, teleport to the Desperation Orb Warehouse Warp Spire. This is in the northeastern section of this region.

Dawn Fox map location in Infinity Nikki.
InFold Games

Step 2: Walk along the trail heading southeast until you make it to a bright grove growing a tree with golden leaves. The Dawn Fox will be either around the tree or inside of its cave.

Golden tree of the Dawn Fox in Infinity Nikki.
InFold Games
Related

How to collect Dawn Fluff from the Dawn Fox

The Dawn Fox won't just let you stroll up to it and groom it for its Dawn Fluff, you need to make a special approach to not scare it off.

Step 1: Use the Shrinking ability outfit, Starlet Burst, to shrink down. Once you're in control of Momo, walk right up beside it. If the Dawn Fox is hiding in the cave, wait outside for a few seconds until it feels comfortable enough to leave.

Shrinking ability outfit in Infinity Nikki.
InFold Games

Step 2: Once you're right beside it, transform into your Animal Grooming ability outfit, Bye-Bye Dust, and quickly interact with the Dawn Fox by right-clicking on your mouse. You will now start to groom it, acquiring one Dawn Fluff. If you've scared it off, just transform back into the Shrinking outfit and try again.

Grooming the Dawn Fox in Infinity Nikki.
InFold Games

You won't be able to skip in-game time to collect more Dawn Fluff from the Dawn Fox, it runs in real time. To check when you can groom the fox next, go to your collections book from your map and find Dawn Fluff. You should then see writing saying 'Refreshes after' with the time counting down beside it.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Anyka Pettigrew
Anyka Pettigrew
Anyka is a new writer for Digital Trends covering gaming across a spectrum of genres. While she adores anything from the…
How to get Pale Ale in Stardew Valley
stardew valley pale ale

While we could never suggest drinking as one of our tips and tricks in real life, there's no harm in brewing a pale ale or two in Stardew Valley if you're looking for a cold drink or valuable item to sell. Plus, depending on who you are pining over, pale ale also makes a great gift for certain villagers. If you're not a master brewer yet, there's no need to turn to mods because we will show you the exact recipe for pale ale in Stardew Valley.

Read more
How to get the Mermaid Pendant in Stardew Valley
A wedding in Stardew Valley. The player characters is marrying Haley, who's in a bridal gown. They're standing underneath an arch with all the townsfolk watching.

Unlike in games like Stardew Valley, there are no tips and tricks you can check for how to get someone to marry you. It is a lot more complicated than learning someone's favorite gift and giving it to them until they love you, sadly. What is easy is knowing how to get a ring when you are ready to propose, but that's not how it works in this farming sim.

Instead of a ring, you need to get a Mermaid Pendant when you're ready to pop the question, but this isn't something you can pick up at the local jewelry store or even the elusive Bookseller. If you want to commit to your relationship for good, here's how to get a Mermaid Pendant.
How to get a Mermaid Pendant

Read more
How to get Refined Quartz in Stardew Valley
Fighting slimes in the mines of Stardew Valley.

Besides the basics of farming and giving gifts to other villagers in Stardew Valley, one of the first tips and tricks you learn is the importance of mining. Unless you are willing to use some cheats, this is the only way to get the proper materials to craft new and better versions of items. Quartz is a very common material that you can find almost anywhere, but Refined Quartz takes a few extra steps to get. It isn't hard once you know how it's done, and it will open up tons of new possibilities, so let's learn how to get Refined Quartz as fast as possible.
How to get Refined Quartz

There are three basic ways you can approach getting your hands on Refined Quartz. The first is by far the easiest and most reliable, so long as you have a furnace, some regular Quartz, and coal. If you don't have a furnace, you can make one with just 25 stone and 20 copper. Drop your coal into the furnace with coal powering it and leave it for half an in-game hour. Once it has been smelted, you will get a bar of Refined Quartz. However, if you find some Fire Quartz and smelt it, then you will get three Refined Quartz instead of just one.

Read more