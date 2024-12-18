Table of Contents Table of Contents How to craft Vibrant Goldvines hair How to craft Aurosa Bloom dress How to craft Aurosa Traces socks How to craft Goldleaf Ascent shoes How to craft Golden Diadem headwear How to craft Golden Butterfly earrings How to craft Goldbud Promise choker How to craft Radiant Blossom gloves

Collecting all the Miracle outfits is your main goal in Infinity Nikki, and the first one available at launch is Wishful Aurosa. Crafting this gorgeous 5-star outfit is costly and complex, but it's doable. You won't be able to craft the entire outfit until you've completed the main campaign up to Chapter 8.

Difficulty Hard Duration 4 hours What You Need Reach and complete Chapter 8

You'll slowly unlock different parts of the outfit as you go through the main story, and trying to locate the materials needed for this outfit can be difficult since the game doesn't outright tell you where to find everything. Luckily, we're here to help, so here's how to craft the Miracle Wishful Aurosa outfit in Infinity Nikki.

How to craft Vibrant Goldvines hair

Required materials: * x1 Glimmering Scale * x10 Bedrock Crystal: Command * x3 Starlit Plum Essence * x3 Foodie Bee * x3 Floof Yarn * x200 Thread of Purity * x16,000 Bling

Step 1: Collect one Glimmering Scale by beating the Sovereign of Cool through a styling challenge. She's the final boss to beat in Florawish after taking down the factions of Ebony Scissors, Golden Daisies, and Beyond the Basics.

Beat all the stylists from these factions, and you'll get to face off against the Sovereign of Cool. After beating them, talk to Dada and she'll give you the Glimmering Scale.

Step 2: You can farm 10 Bedrock Crystal: Command by partaking in the Command Phantom Trial at the Dark Realm. Access this Dark Realm by interacting with any Warp Spire.

Step 3: Starlit Plum Essence is only attainable from collecting Starlit Plums once you unlock the Plant Gathering upgrade in the Heart of Infinity. You'll need to spend 10,000 Bling and 1,000 Collection Insight to unlock it.

Collection Insight is something you slowly earn as you collect plants throughout the open world. You can also earn some more quickly through the Realm of Nourishment, which allows you to exchange materials for Insight.

Step 4: The rest of the materials are much easier to obtain: * Foodie Bee: Catch these bees by tracking them in your collections menu on your map. * Floof Yarn: Groom Floofs to collect this item. * Thread of Purity: Obtainable through many different means like completing quests, earning rewards, or exchanging for them in the Realm of Blessings. * Bling: Collect Bling in the open world, as quest or other task rewards, or through the Realm of Blessings.

How to craft Aurosa Bloom dress

Required materials: * x1 Golden Fruit * x10 Bedrock Crystal: Command * x1 Aurosa in Bloom * x10 Sol Fruit * x10 Glimmergrass * x10 Lampbloom * x320 Thread of Purity * x25,600 Bling

Step 1: Get a Golden Fruit by beating the Sovereign of Fresh in a styling challenge. These are based in factions from the Wishing Woods like Glam Squad, Time for Work, and Choir of Wishes.

Beat all of their stylists first to get the Sovereign of Fresh. Talk to Dada after beating this boss and you'll get a Golden Fruit.

Step 2: You can farm 10 Bedrock Crystal: Command by partaking in the Command Phantom Trial at the Dark Realm. Access this Dark Realm by interacting with any Warp Spire.

Step 3: The only way to get Aurosa in Bloom is by completing Chapter 8 of the main campaign.

Step 4: The rest of these materials are easy to obtain: * Sol Fruit: Grows on trees in the Wishing Woods during the daytime. * Glimmergrass: Blooms in the Wishing Woods. * Lampbloom: Grows commonly all over Miraland. * Thread of Purity: Obtainable through many different means like completing quests, earning rewards, or exchanging for them in the Realm of Blessings. * Bling: Collect Bling in the open world, as quest or other task rewards, or through the Realm of Blessings.

How to craft Aurosa Traces socks

Required materials: * x1 Vine Dream * x10 Bedrock Crystal: Command * 5kg Handkerfin * 5kg Kerchief Fish * x3 Cushion Fluff * x96 Thread of Purity * x7,500 Bling

Step 1: You can get Vine Dream from beating the Sovereign of Sexy in a styling challenge. They're tied to the challenges in Stoneville with the factions Raging Rocks, Shifty Rags, and Rustic Frenzy.

Beat all stylists from these factions and you can eventually beat the Sovereign of Sexy. Talk to Dada after beating her and you can obtain Vine Dream.

Step 2: You can farm 10 Bedrock Crystal: Command by partaking in the Command Phantom Trial at the Dark Realm. Access this Dark Realm by interacting with any Warp Spire.

Step 3: Both the Handkerfin and Kerchief fish can be caught in either Stoneville or the Abandoned District.

Step 4: The rest of the materials are easy to get: * Cushion Fluff: Groom a Cushion Squirrel. You'll find them throughout forests in Miraland. * Thread of Purity: Obtainable through many different means like completing quests, earning rewards, or exchanging for them in the Realm of Blessings. * Bling: Collect Bling in the open world, as quest or other task rewards, or through the Realm of Blessings.

How to craft Goldleaf Ascent shoes

Required materials: * x10 Bedrock Crystal: Command * x5 Mani Beetle * x2 Maskwing * 3kg Palettetail * x96 Thread of Purity * x6,400 Bling

Step 1: You can farm 10 Bedrock Crystal: Command by partaking in the Command Phantom Trial at the Dark Realm. Access this Dark Realm by interacting with any Warp Spire.

Step 2: Catch Mani Beetles on trees in the Wishing Woods and Maskwings underneath Sol Fruit after collecting them. Sol Fruits grow on trees in the Wishing Woods.

Step 3: The rest of these materials are easy to come by: * Palettetail: Catch this fish in the Wishing Woods. * Thread of Purity: Obtainable through many different means like completing quests, earning rewards, or exchanging for them in the Realm of Blessings. * Bling: Collect Bling in the open world, as quest or other task rewards, or through the Realm of Blessings.

How to craft Golden Diadem headwear

Required materials: * x1 Golden Dew * x10 Bedrock Crystal: Command * x8 Windbloom * x10 Pearl Wings * x5 Beretsant Feather * x80 Thread of Purity * x6,250 Bling

Step 1: Get a Golden Dew after beating the Banshee Sovereign of Elegant in a styling challenge. They're from the styling factions in Breezy Meadows, including Green Masks, Great Meadows, and Rangers.

Take down all stylists from these factions and you can beat the Banshee. Talk to Dada after beating her and you'll get a Golden Dew.

Step 2: You can farm 10 Bedrock Crystal: Command by partaking in the Command Phantom Trial at the Dark Realm. Access this Dark Realm by interacting with any Warp Spire.

Step 3: These materials are much easier to get: * Windbloom: Grows in Stoneville and the Abandoned District. * Pearl Wings: Common butterflies to catch in Miraland. * Beretsant Feather: Groom Beretsants around the Abandoned District and Stoneville. * Thread of Purity: Obtainable through many different means like completing quests, earning rewards, or exchanging for them in the Realm of Blessings. * Bling: Collect Bling in the open world, as quest or other task rewards, or through the Realm of Blessings.

How to craft Golden Butterfly earrings

Required materials: * x10 Bedrock Crystal: Command * x3 Sizzpollen Essence * x3 Bunny Fluff Essence * 5kg Whiskerfish * x80 Thread of Purity * x6,250 Bling

Step 1: You can farm 10 Bedrock Crystal: Command by partaking in the Command Phantom Trial at the Dark Realm. Access this Dark Realm by interacting with any Warp Spire.

Step 2: To get Sizzpollen and Bunny Fluff Essence, you first need to unlock the Plant Gathering and Grooming upgrades in the Heart of Infinity. They both require you to spend 10,000 Bling and 1,000 Collection/Animal Grooming Insight to unlock.

Collection Insight is something you slowly earn as you collect plants throughout the open world, and Animal-Grooming Insight is from grooming animals. You can also earn some more quickly through the Realm of Nourishment, which allows you to exchange materials for Insight.

Step 3: These materials are easier to get: * Whiskerfish: Catch this fish in Breezy Meadow * Thread of Purity: Obtainable through many different means like completing quests, earning rewards, or exchanging them in the Realm of Blessings. * Bling: Collect Bling in the open world, as quest or other task rewards, or through the Realm of Blessings.

How to craft Goldbud Promise choker

Required materials: * x10 Bedrock Crystal: Command * x5 Scarf Worm * x8 Suspenders Fluff * x10 Wisteriasol * x60 Thread of Purity * x4,000 Bling

Step 1: You can farm 10 Bedrock Crystal: Command by partaking in the Command Phantom Trial at the Dark Realm. Access this Dark Realm by interacting with any Warp Spire.

Step 2: The rest of the materials are easy to collect: * Scarf Worm: Catch them as they pop up from holes in the ground in Stoneville and the Abandoned District. * Suspenders Fluff: Groom Suspenders Weasels around Stoneville and the Abandoned District. * Wisteriasol: Found around the cliffs of the Abandoned District and Stoneville. * Thread of Purity: Obtainable through many different means like completing quests, earning rewards, or exchanging for them in the Realm of Blessings. * Bling: Collect Bling in the open world, as quest or other task rewards, or through the Realm of Blessings.

How to craft Radiant Blossom gloves

Required materials: * x10 Bedrock Crystal: Command * x3 Hooded Feather * x3 Cushion Fluff * x3 Wreath Fluff * x100 Thread of Purity * x8,000 Bling

Step 1: You can farm 10 Bedrock Crystal: Command by partaking in the Command Phantom Trial at the Dark Realm. Access this Dark Realm by interacting with any Warp Spire.

Step 2: The last of the materials are easy to find: * Hooded Feather: Groom Hooded Owls located in the Wishing Woods. * Cushion Fluff: Groom a Cushion Squirrel. You'll find them throughout forests in Miraland. * Wreath Fluff: Groom Wreathdoe throughout the Wishing Woods. * Thread of Purity: Obtainable through many different means like completing quests, earning rewards, or exchanging for them in the Realm of Blessings. * Bling: Collect Bling in the open world, as quest or other task rewards, or through the Realm of Blessings.