How to complete all Forced Perspective quests in Infinity Nikki

Table of Contents Table of Contents Forced Perspective: Caged Bird Forced Perspective: Ship in a Bottle Forced Perspective: Flowers in Three Vases Forced Perspective: Capturing a Thief Forced Perspective: Long-Eared Bunny Forced Perspective: Catching a Big Fish Forced Perspective: Light up the Bridge Lamps Forced Perspective: Flying Buntings Forced Perspective: Thuddy Snowman Forced Perspective: Happy Bear Forced Perspective: Empty Flowerpot Forced Perspective: Burning with Anger Forced Perspective: Catching a Waterfall

There are many different types of puzzle quests in Infinity Nikki, such as the Kindled Inspiration or the Risky Photography quests. One of the tougher types of quests to complete are the Forced Perspective quests that require you to take photos in specific perspectives to illicit an illusion of sorts.

Difficulty Moderate Duration 1 hour What You Need The photography ability unlocked

You will come across a myriad of Forced Perspective quests around the open world of this gacha dress-up game. If you're stuck figuring out how to take the right photo for the Infinity Nikki Forced Perspective quests, here's some guidance on what your photos should look like.

Forced Perspective: Caged Bird

Talk to Ginona by the bridge in Florawish. She is standing on the deck of her house, and will ask you to take a photo of a caged bird for her.

The bird cage is right behind Ginona, alongside the bird that you're meant to pretend is in the cage with this perspective.

Forced Perspective: Ship in a Bottle

Toscani is south of the Mayor's Residence Warp Spire and looking out over the water. He wants a photo of a ship in a bottle.

This one is tricky, but make sure to zoom in enough for the photo to accept the ship inside of the bottle.

Forced Perspective: Flowers in Three Vases

Toscani will now be by the house north of the Mayor's Residence Warp Spire. He's looking for a photo of three vases with flowers.

Get right in front of the three blue vases in front of the house and make it look like the middle one has white flowers in it.

Forced Perspective: Capturing a Thief

Talk to Toran, who is near the statue outside of the Mayor's Residence. He wants a photo of what looks to be a captured thief.

Just behind Toran is a house with an iron fence. Find the part with the thief painted on the walls, and take a picture with the iron bars in front of the thief.

Forced Perspective: Long-Eared Bunny

Qiara is at the Leisurely Anglers Florawish Branch and is looking for a photo of a long-eared bunny.

Use the hanging life ring as the bunny's body, and the two oars behind it as the bunny ears for this photo.

Forced Perspective: Catching a Big Fish

Viliak is at Meadow Wharf and wants you to take a photo of you catching a big fish.

Hop onto the small boat on the water to get the right angle for this photo. Have the hook in front of the drawing of the fish.

Forced Perspective: Light up the Bridge Lamps

Meet Tristan at night in front of the Breezy Meadow bridge. He's looking for a photo showing the bridge's lamps lit up.

Run backward far enough so you can use the lamp post in your photo. Make the lamp's light parallel with the hanging bridge light.

Forced Perspective: Flying Buntings

Just southwest of the Lavenfringe Fields Warp Spire in Stoneville is Rico. He wants a photo of two scarecrows pulling the bunting.

Take a picture of the red and blue scarecrow with the bunting in between and behind them.

Forced Perspective: Thuddy Snowman

Talk to Sunkissed Stella in the Abandoned District on Windrider Mill. She wants a photo of a snowman.

Nearby are two pumpkins that when photographed together look like the head and body of a snowman.

Forced Perspective: Happy Bear

Talk to Playful Pollie in the Handsome Lads Circus maze in the Abandoned District. She wants a photo of a bear holding balloons.

Take the photo of the hay bale bear near the entrance to the maze with balloons in its paw.

Forced Perspective: Empty Flowerpot

Find Sopuda by the river northeast of the Wishcraft Lab in the Wishing Woods. She wants a photo of a flower pot with flowers.

Put the flower bush that's growing on the ground in front of the empty flower pot.

Forced Perspective: Burning with Anger

Talk to Turaida in the Grand Tree Residential Area in the Wishing Woods. He wants a photo of himself burning with anger.

Get in perspective so that the blue flame drawing is right behind Turaida's head.

Forced Perspective: Catching a Waterfall

Find Titibo in the northern part of the Wishing Woods south of the Workshop Waterwheel Warp Spire. He wants a photo of a barrel catching a waterfall.

Zoom into the small barrel and make it look like the waterfall to the west is falling into it.