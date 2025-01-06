 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to complete all Forced Perspective quests in Infinity Nikki

By
Nikki beside a sunflower in Infinity Nikki.
InFold Games

There are many different types of puzzle quests in Infinity Nikki, such as the Kindled Inspiration or the Risky Photography quests. One of the tougher types of quests to complete are the Forced Perspective quests that require you to take photos in specific perspectives to illicit an illusion of sorts.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Moderate

Duration

1 hour

What You Need

  • The photography ability unlocked

You will come across a myriad of Forced Perspective quests around the open world of this gacha dress-up game. If you're stuck figuring out how to take the right photo for the Infinity Nikki Forced Perspective quests, here's some guidance on what your photos should look like.

Infinity Nikki Caged Bird quest location.
InFold Games

Forced Perspective: Caged Bird

Talk to Ginona by the bridge in Florawish. She is standing on the deck of her house, and will ask you to take a photo of a caged bird for her.

The bird cage is right behind Ginona, alongside the bird that you're meant to pretend is in the cage with this perspective.

Forced Perspective Infinity Nikki bird in a cage photo.
InFold Games
Forced Perspective Infinity Nikki ship in a bottle quest location.
InFold Games

Forced Perspective: Ship in a Bottle

Toscani is south of the Mayor's Residence Warp Spire and looking out over the water. He wants a photo of a ship in a bottle.

This one is tricky, but make sure to zoom in enough for the photo to accept the ship inside of the bottle.

Forced Perspective Infinity Nikki ship in a bottle photo.
InFold Games
Forced Perspective Infinity Nikki flowers in three vases quest location.
InFold Games

Forced Perspective: Flowers in Three Vases

Toscani will now be by the house north of the Mayor's Residence Warp Spire. He's looking for a photo of three vases with flowers.

Get right in front of the three blue vases in front of the house and make it look like the middle one has white flowers in it.

Forced Perspective Infinity Nikki flowers in three vases photo.
InFold Games
Forced Perspective Infinity Nikki capturing a thief quest location.
InFold Games

Forced Perspective: Capturing a Thief

Talk to Toran, who is near the statue outside of the Mayor's Residence. He wants a photo of what looks to be a captured thief.

Just behind Toran is a house with an iron fence. Find the part with the thief painted on the walls, and take a picture with the iron bars in front of the thief.

Forced Perspective Infinity Nikki capturing a thief photo.
InFold Games
Forced Perspective Infinity Nikki long eared bunny quest location.
InFold Games

Forced Perspective: Long-Eared Bunny

Qiara is at the Leisurely Anglers Florawish Branch and is looking for a photo of a long-eared bunny.

Use the hanging life ring as the bunny's body, and the two oars behind it as the bunny ears for this photo.

Forced Perspective Infinity Nikki long eared bunny photo.
InFold Games
Forced Perspective Infinity Nikki catching a big fish quest location.
InFold Games

Forced Perspective: Catching a Big Fish

Viliak is at Meadow Wharf and wants you to take a photo of you catching a big fish.

Hop onto the small boat on the water to get the right angle for this photo. Have the hook in front of the drawing of the fish.

Forced Perspective Infinity Nikki catching a big fish photo.
InFold Games
Forced Perspective Infinity Nikki light up the bridge quest location.
InFold Games

Forced Perspective: Light up the Bridge Lamps

Meet Tristan at night in front of the Breezy Meadow bridge. He's looking for a photo showing the bridge's lamps lit up.

Run backward far enough so you can use the lamp post in your photo. Make the lamp's light parallel with the hanging bridge light.

Forced Perspective Infinity Nikki light up the bridge photo.
InFold Games
Forced Perspective Infinity Nikki flying buntings quest location.
InFold Games

Forced Perspective: Flying Buntings

Just southwest of the Lavenfringe Fields Warp Spire in Stoneville is Rico. He wants a photo of two scarecrows pulling the bunting.

Take a picture of the red and blue scarecrow with the bunting in between and behind them.

Forced Perspective Infinity Nikki flying buntings photo.
InFold Games
Forced Perspective Infinity Nikki thuddy snowman quest location.
InFold Games

Forced Perspective: Thuddy Snowman

Talk to Sunkissed Stella in the Abandoned District on Windrider Mill. She wants a photo of a snowman.

Nearby are two pumpkins that when photographed together look like the head and body of a snowman.

Forced Perspective Infinity Nikki thuddy snowman photo.
InFold Games
Forced Perspective Infinity Nikki happy bear quest location.
InFold Games

Forced Perspective: Happy Bear

Talk to Playful Pollie in the Handsome Lads Circus maze in the Abandoned District. She wants a photo of a bear holding balloons.

Take the photo of the hay bale bear near the entrance to the maze with balloons in its paw.

Forced Perspective Infinity Nikki happy bear photo.
InFold Games
Forced Perspective Infinity Nikki empty flowerpot quest location.
InFold Games

Forced Perspective: Empty Flowerpot

Find Sopuda by the river northeast of the Wishcraft Lab in the Wishing Woods. She wants a photo of a flower pot with flowers.

Put the flower bush that's growing on the ground in front of the empty flower pot.

Forced Perspective Infinity Nikki empty flowerpot photo.
InFold Games
Forced Perspective Infinity Nikki burning with anger quest location.
InFold Games

Forced Perspective: Burning with Anger

Talk to Turaida in the Grand Tree Residential Area in the Wishing Woods. He wants a photo of himself burning with anger.

Get in perspective so that the blue flame drawing is right behind Turaida's head.

Forced Perspective Infinity Nikki burning with anger photo.
InFold Games
Forced Perspective Infinity Nikki catching a waterfall quest location.
InFold Games

Forced Perspective: Catching a Waterfall

Find Titibo in the northern part of the Wishing Woods south of the Workshop Waterwheel Warp Spire. He wants a photo of a barrel catching a waterfall.

Zoom into the small barrel and make it look like the waterfall to the west is falling into it.

Forced Perspective Infinity Nikki catching a waterfall photo.
InFold Games

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Anyka Pettigrew
Anyka Pettigrew
Anyka is a new writer for Digital Trends covering gaming across a spectrum of genres. While she adores anything from the…
All Whimstar locations in Infinity Nikki
Nikki looking up at a Whimstar in Infinity Nikki.

Although most video games, especially RPGs, have skill trees, Infinity Nikki does things a little differently. You can spend Whimstars to unlock passive upgrades or ability outfits, but you need enough Whimstars first.

There are a myriad of different ways to collect Whimstars, and there are over 300 throughout the game's map as of writing this. More may show up in the future with content expansions, but for now, here are all the Whimstar locations we know about in Infinity Nikki. Also, we'll describe every Whimstar puzzle you can come across in this gacha dress-up game.
Where to find all Whimstars in Infinity Nikki
Memorial Mountains
You begin Infinity Nikki in this area, and you'll find seven Whimstars in total here. Three of them are mandatory Whimstars you get from the tutorial section.

Read more
How to collect Floof Yarn in Infinity Nikki
Infinity Nikki promotional art.

Like many open-world games, Infinity Nikki has an abundance of crafting materials to collect. These items are useful for crafting wardrobe pieces from sketches you've collected, but some are tougher to hunt down than others.

Read more
The best ways to get Diamonds and Bling in Infinity Nikki
Nikki posing with Momo in Infinity Nikki.

Your two main currencies in Infinity Nikki are Diamonds and Bling. While Diamonds can earn you Resonance Crystals to participate in gacha draws, Bling is used to purchase clothing items and hairstyles from shops. But where can you get your hands on these two items?

Throughout your time playing this open-world gacha dress-up game, you will easily come across crafting materials, wardrobe items, and currencies such as this. Although pre-registering for Infinity Nikki can give you a decent amount of Diamonds and Bling, once that's done, you'll need to figure out the best ways to come by them.
How to earn Diamonds in Infinity Nikki

Read more