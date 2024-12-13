 Skip to main content
How to complete all Kindled Inspiration quests in Infinity Nikki

Nikki looking stunned in Infinity Nikki.
Papergames

While many of the quests in Infinity Nikki are simple enough to figure out, the Kindled Inspiration class of sidequests can take you on difficult scavenger hunts. There are multiple sidequests under the Kindled Inspiration heading that task you with figuring out which wardrobe items the NPC is looking for.

Difficulty

Moderate

Duration

1 hour

What You Need

  • Complete tutorial section

The clues that NPCs will give you are intentionally vague, forcing you to explore and unlock or purchase a piece of clothing based on imagery and descriptors. For completing these quests, one of the rewards is a clothing item, so they're worth solving. Let's dive into how to complete all the Kindled Inspiration quests available in Infinity Nikki.

Infinity Nikki Kindled Inspiration Yesteryear's She quest location
Papergames

Kindled Inspiration: Yesteryear's She

You'll find Kindled Inspiration: Yesteryear's She in Florawish, just outside of the Mayor's Residence. Speak to Alber on a sunny day to begin this quest. He will ask you to find the dress that Mayor Liliana often wore.

Step 1: Travel to Memorial Mountains, just west of Florawish. Specifically, the fast-travel point called Beside the Statue in the Old Florawish Memorial.

Infinity Nikki Kindled Inspiration Yesteryear's She memorial mountain location
Papergames

Step 2: Find your way into the memorial and begin the quest with Kilo the Cadenceborn.

Infinity Nikki Kilo the Cadenceborn
Papergames
Step 3: You will unlock the ability to give Kilo your Dews of Inspiration. Reach level 2 to receive the dress called Paper Crane's Flight by giving 30 Dews of Inspiration to Kilo.

Infinity Nikki spending dew of inspiration
Papergames

Step 4: Craft the sketch for the Paper Crane's Flight dress with these materials: * x2 Foodie Bee * x2 Floof Yarn * x120 Thread of Purity

Infinity Nikki Paper Cranes Flight dress sketch
Papergames

Step 5: Wear the dress and then speak with Alber again. For completing the quest, he will give you a hairstyle sketch called Nostalgic Bloom.

Infinity Nikki Kindled Inspiration Yesteryear's She quest reward
Papergames
Infinity Nikki Kindled Inspiration Blossom Walk quest location
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Kindled Inspiration: Blossom Walk

Kindled Inspiration: Blossom Walk is just north of the Mayor's Residence in Florawish. Speak with Narci on a sunny day, and she'll task you with finding a pair of shoes that wouldn't harm her flowers.

Step 1: Visit Marques Boutique in Florawish and purchase Floral Stroll shoes for 13,600 Bling.

Infinity Nikki Floral Stroll shoes
Papergames

Step 2: Wear the Floral Stroll shoes and speak again with Narci. As a reward, you will receive the hat sketch Breeze-Kissed Blooms.

Infinity Nikki Kindled Inspiration Blossom Walk quest reward
Papergames
Infinity Nikki Kindled Inspiration Camouflage quest location
Papergames

Kindled Inspiration: Camouflage

Talk to Rosy during a sunny day to begin this quest. She is near the trail to the Dream Warehouse in the northern part of Florawish. She'll ask you to find a skirt that matches the Faewish Sprites' skin tone.

Step 1: Visit Marques Boutique in Florawish and purchase the Wishful Pact skirt for 18,200 Bling.

Infinity Nikki Wishful Pact skirt
Papergames

Step 2: Wear the Wishful Pact skirt and speak with Rosy. She will reward you with the Starlit Night hat sketch for completing the quest.

Infinity Nikki Kindled Inspiration Camouflage quest reward
Papergames
Infinity Nikki Kindled Inspiration Natural Design quest location
Papergames

Kindled Inspiration: Natural Design

You'll find the quest Kindled Inspiration: Natural Design southeast of the Cicia Art Academy Field Base. Talk to Velly on a sunny day, and she'll be looking for fabric that instantly catches your eye.

Step 1: Visit Marques Boutique in Florawish and purchase the Woolfruit Growth outerwear for 4,300 Bling.

Infinity Nikki Kindled Inspiration Woolfruit Growth shirt
Papergames

Step 2: Wear the Woolfruit Growth outerwear and speak with Velly. As a reward for completing this quest, she will give you the sketch for the Hundred Daisies shirt.

Infinity Nikki Kindled Inspiration Natural Design quest reward
Papergames
Infinity Nikki Kindled Inspiration Fortune's Favor quest location
Papergames

Kindled Inspiration: Fortune's Favor

Just northeast of Cicia Art Academy Field Base, talk to Mysti during a sunny day. She wants you to find her socks that could bring cheer and good luck anytime and anywhere.

Step 1: Complete the main quest that unlocks the Afternoon Shine ability outfit, which allows you to catch bugs. If you've already done so, you should have sketch available. From that sketch (if you haven't already crafted it), craft the Little Luck pair of socks from the set using these materials: * x1 Daisy * x3 Thread of Purity

Infinity Nikki Little Luck socks
Papergames

Step 2: Wear the Little Luck socks and talk to Mysti. She will give you the Lucky Knot bracelet sketch as a reward for completing the quest.

Infinity Nikki Kindled Inspiration Fortune's Favor quest reward
Papergames
Infinity Nikki Kindled Inspiration Deft Exuberance quest location
Papergames

Kindled Inspiration: Deft Exuberance

Talk to Peysi at the Meadow Activity Support Center on a sunny day. She will ask you to find her bottoms that let her jump around easily.

Step 1: Visit the Memorial Mountains. Specifically, teleport to the fast-travel point called Beside the Statue in the Old Florawish Memorial.

Infinity Nikki Memorial Mountain map
Papergames

Step 2: There's a chest containing the sketch you need above you on the ruins. Head over to this ramp in the image above, and you can easily parkour up and over to the chest containing the Swift Leap shorts sketch.

Infinity Nikki memorial mountain chest
Papergames

Step 3: Craft the Swift Leap shorts using these materials: * x3 Sizzpollen * x3 Buttoncone * x40 Thread of Purity

Infinity Nikki Swift Leap shorts
Papergames

Step 4: Wear the Swift Leap shorts and speak to Peysi again. You'll receive the Gentle Sunshine visor for your quest reward.

Infinity Nikki Kindled Inspiration Deft Exuberance reward
Papergames
Infinity Nikki Kindled Inspiration Warm Protection map location
Papergames

Kindled Inspiration: Warm Protection

This quest in found at the very bottom right-hand corner of the map. Here, speak with Vendita during the day and he'll request that you find him gloves befitting a guard.

Step 1: Visit Marques Boutique in Florawish and purchase the Midnight Moon gloves for 15,900 Bling.

Infinity Nikki Midnight Moon gloves
Papergames

Step 2: Wear the Midnight Moon gloves and speak with Vendita. He will give you the Crimson Snowstorm sketch as a reward.

Infinity Nikki Kindled Inspiration Warm Protection reward
Papergames
Infinity Nikki Kindled Inspiration Animal Tracks quest location
Papergames

Kindled Inspiration: Animal Tracks

Talk to Auri northwest of Breezy Meadow on a sunny day. He is looking for clothes with claw mark designs on them.

Step 1: You'll find the sketch you need in these ruins, just south of Breezy Meadow near the Relic Hill fast-travel point.

Infinity Nikki Kindled Inspiration Animal Tracks ruins map location
Papergames

Step 2: Purify all the enemies in these ruins to unlock the chest containing the Mark of Life sketch.

Infinity Nikki Kindled Inspiration Animal Tracks ruins chest
Papergames

Step 3: Craft the Mark of Life shirt using these materials: * x6 Bitey Fabric * x6 Tricky Patch * x40 Thread of Purity

Infinity Nikki Mark of Life shirt sketch
Papergames

Step 4: Wear the Mark of Life shirt and speak with Auri. You'll receive the Peace with Birds hat sketch as your reward.

With Infinity Nikki receiving consistent updates and new content, more Kindled Inspiration quests may arrive. We'll update this list with any new Kindled Inspiration quests we come across.

