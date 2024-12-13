How to complete all Kindled Inspiration quests in Infinity Nikki

Table of Contents Table of Contents Kindled Inspiration: Yesteryear's She Kindled Inspiration: Blossom Walk Kindled Inspiration: Camouflage Kindled Inspiration: Natural Design Kindled Inspiration: Fortune's Favor Kindled Inspiration: Deft Exuberance Kindled Inspiration: Warm Protection Kindled Inspiration: Animal Tracks

While many of the quests in Infinity Nikki are simple enough to figure out, the Kindled Inspiration class of sidequests can take you on difficult scavenger hunts. There are multiple sidequests under the Kindled Inspiration heading that task you with figuring out which wardrobe items the NPC is looking for.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty Moderate Duration 1 hour What You Need Complete tutorial section

The clues that NPCs will give you are intentionally vague, forcing you to explore and unlock or purchase a piece of clothing based on imagery and descriptors. For completing these quests, one of the rewards is a clothing item, so they're worth solving. Let's dive into how to complete all the Kindled Inspiration quests available in Infinity Nikki.

Kindled Inspiration: Yesteryear's She

You'll find Kindled Inspiration: Yesteryear's She in Florawish, just outside of the Mayor's Residence. Speak to Alber on a sunny day to begin this quest. He will ask you to find the dress that Mayor Liliana often wore.

Step 1: Travel to Memorial Mountains, just west of Florawish. Specifically, the fast-travel point called Beside the Statue in the Old Florawish Memorial.

Step 2: Find your way into the memorial and begin the quest with Kilo the Cadenceborn.

Step 3: You will unlock the ability to give Kilo your Dews of Inspiration. Reach level 2 to receive the dress called Paper Crane's Flight by giving 30 Dews of Inspiration to Kilo.

Step 4: Craft the sketch for the Paper Crane's Flight dress with these materials: * x2 Foodie Bee * x2 Floof Yarn * x120 Thread of Purity

Step 5: Wear the dress and then speak with Alber again. For completing the quest, he will give you a hairstyle sketch called Nostalgic Bloom.

Kindled Inspiration: Blossom Walk

Kindled Inspiration: Blossom Walk is just north of the Mayor's Residence in Florawish. Speak with Narci on a sunny day, and she'll task you with finding a pair of shoes that wouldn't harm her flowers.

Step 1: Visit Marques Boutique in Florawish and purchase Floral Stroll shoes for 13,600 Bling.

Step 2: Wear the Floral Stroll shoes and speak again with Narci. As a reward, you will receive the hat sketch Breeze-Kissed Blooms.

Kindled Inspiration: Camouflage

Talk to Rosy during a sunny day to begin this quest. She is near the trail to the Dream Warehouse in the northern part of Florawish. She'll ask you to find a skirt that matches the Faewish Sprites' skin tone.

Step 1: Visit Marques Boutique in Florawish and purchase the Wishful Pact skirt for 18,200 Bling.

Step 2: Wear the Wishful Pact skirt and speak with Rosy. She will reward you with the Starlit Night hat sketch for completing the quest.

Kindled Inspiration: Natural Design

You'll find the quest Kindled Inspiration: Natural Design southeast of the Cicia Art Academy Field Base. Talk to Velly on a sunny day, and she'll be looking for fabric that instantly catches your eye.

Step 1: Visit Marques Boutique in Florawish and purchase the Woolfruit Growth outerwear for 4,300 Bling.

Step 2: Wear the Woolfruit Growth outerwear and speak with Velly. As a reward for completing this quest, she will give you the sketch for the Hundred Daisies shirt.

Kindled Inspiration: Fortune's Favor

Just northeast of Cicia Art Academy Field Base, talk to Mysti during a sunny day. She wants you to find her socks that could bring cheer and good luck anytime and anywhere.

Step 1: Complete the main quest that unlocks the Afternoon Shine ability outfit, which allows you to catch bugs. If you've already done so, you should have sketch available. From that sketch (if you haven't already crafted it), craft the Little Luck pair of socks from the set using these materials: * x1 Daisy * x3 Thread of Purity

Step 2: Wear the Little Luck socks and talk to Mysti. She will give you the Lucky Knot bracelet sketch as a reward for completing the quest.

Kindled Inspiration: Deft Exuberance

Talk to Peysi at the Meadow Activity Support Center on a sunny day. She will ask you to find her bottoms that let her jump around easily.

Step 1: Visit the Memorial Mountains. Specifically, teleport to the fast-travel point called Beside the Statue in the Old Florawish Memorial.

Step 2: There's a chest containing the sketch you need above you on the ruins. Head over to this ramp in the image above, and you can easily parkour up and over to the chest containing the Swift Leap shorts sketch.

Step 3: Craft the Swift Leap shorts using these materials: * x3 Sizzpollen * x3 Buttoncone * x40 Thread of Purity

Step 4: Wear the Swift Leap shorts and speak to Peysi again. You'll receive the Gentle Sunshine visor for your quest reward.

Kindled Inspiration: Warm Protection

This quest in found at the very bottom right-hand corner of the map. Here, speak with Vendita during the day and he'll request that you find him gloves befitting a guard.

Step 1: Visit Marques Boutique in Florawish and purchase the Midnight Moon gloves for 15,900 Bling.

Step 2: Wear the Midnight Moon gloves and speak with Vendita. He will give you the Crimson Snowstorm sketch as a reward.

Kindled Inspiration: Animal Tracks

Talk to Auri northwest of Breezy Meadow on a sunny day. He is looking for clothes with claw mark designs on them.

Step 1: You'll find the sketch you need in these ruins, just south of Breezy Meadow near the Relic Hill fast-travel point.

Step 2: Purify all the enemies in these ruins to unlock the chest containing the Mark of Life sketch.

Step 3: Craft the Mark of Life shirt using these materials: * x6 Bitey Fabric * x6 Tricky Patch * x40 Thread of Purity

Step 4: Wear the Mark of Life shirt and speak with Auri. You'll receive the Peace with Birds hat sketch as your reward.

With Infinity Nikki receiving consistent updates and new content, more Kindled Inspiration quests may arrive. We'll update this list with any new Kindled Inspiration quests we come across.