How to collect Floof Yarn in Infinity Nikki

By
how to preregister for infinity nikki pre register
Papergames

Like many open-world games, Infinity Nikki has an abundance of crafting materials to collect. These items are useful for crafting wardrobe pieces from sketches you've collected, but some are tougher to hunt down than others.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Bye-Bye Dust outfit

Take Floof Yarn, as an example. One of your earliest quests in this gacha dress-up game tasks you with collecting Floof Yarn. Unfortunately, the game won't give you many hints about where to harvest Floof Yarn, and what it would even look like. If you're struggling to figure out how to collect Floof Yarn in Infinity Nikki, you've come to the right place.

Where to find Floof Yarn in Infinity Nikki

The Land of Wishes quest asks you to find one Floof Yarn, but with no quest marker in sight, and no hint as to where you can find this material, you may get stuck. You can collect Floof Yarn in Infinity Nikki from Floofs, which are the small brown dogs you'll find roaming around the world, mainly in Florawish. 

Step 1: You'll need to unlock the Bye-Bye Dust outfit. Leading up to this quest, you should have already unlocked the sketches for your first ability outfit called Bye-Bye Dust. This adorable outfit grants Nikki the ability to groom animals, and in return, she can receive crafting materials.

Bye Bye Dust outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Papergames

Step 2: Find a Floof. These adorable, brown-and-white fluff balls are one of the most popular pets in Miraland. They resemble a fluffier version of a Shiba Inu puppy and have braided fur on their backs. We recommend strolling around Florawish, as there are a ton of Floofs roaming this town.

Floof in Infinity Nikki.
Papergames
Step 3: Make sure you have the Bye-Bye Dust outfit equipped (hold Tab to scroll through your ability outfits), then interact with the Floof by right-clicking on your mouse.  An animal brush icon should appear, and a cutscene will begin with Nikki brushing the Floof's fur. 

Grooming an animal in Infinity Nikki.
Papergames

Step 4: After you watch or skip the cutscene, you will receive your first Floof Yarn! Now you can use it to continue the quest and craft whatever you need. Floof Yarn is a common crafting material in many clothing sketches, so make sure to stock up.

Floof Yarn crafting material in Infinity Nikki.
Papergames

Not too long after this quest, you'll unlock the ability to track insects, creatures, and anything that grants you a crafting material. From your map, select the book icon in the bottom left-hand corner, and you'll be able to track Floofs instead of hunting them yourself. A yellow radius will appear on your map, indicating the general area of the nearest Floof. 

Anyka Pettigrew
Anyka Pettigrew
Anyka is a new writer for Digital Trends covering gaming across a spectrum of genres. While she adores anything from the…
