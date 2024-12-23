How to get to Feybreak Island in Palworld

The base Palworld experience already had a ton of tips and tricks to learn if you wanted to be the best there ever was. It is a very different experience from the best Pokemon games, despite having tough Legendaries to find and the option to breed your Pals. Now, the Feybreak expansion has added even more content on an entirely new island. Getting there for the first time is the hardest part, so we'll show you where to go.

Difficulty Moderate Duration 20 minutes What You Need A flying or swimming Pal

How to get to Feybreak Island

It will be up to you to get yourself any flying or swimming Pal to ride if you want to reach Feybreak island. Once you get there and unlock a fast travel point, you can skip the long trip when going back and forth.

Step 1: Go to the far southeast point on the map. The best option is to fast travel to the Fisherman's Point location.

Step 2: From here, mount your flying or swimming Pal and begin going southwest.

Step 3: It won't be long before you see the new island appear on the horizon.

Step 4: Reach Feybreak Island and enjoy!

We suggest hitting a fast travel point first when arriving before exploring and potentially dying to a new and dangerous Pal, which will send you back to the mainland.