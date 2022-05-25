How to join a clan in V Rising

Survival games have had many twists put on the formula, but V Rising is one of the few that cast you as the evil plaguing the world. As a vampire, your goal isn't just surviving but conquering the land for your own. As strong as your vampire abilities can become, you do have many weaknesses, and building up your strength can take a lot of time and grinding. The entire V Rising experience can be played as a solo RPG and survival experience, but vampires always work best with friends.

V Rising allows clans of up to four undead friends to work together to spread their influence and dominate the world, as long as you're playing in the PvE game type. Building giant castles, taking down bosses, and raiding areas that would otherwise be too difficult all become a bloody treat with some backup. However, V Rising works a little differently than you might be used to when partying up in other survival titles. Here's everything you need to know about how to create and join clans in V Rising.

How to create a clan

Creating a clan in V Rising is a simple process that anyone can do. However, anyone who you want to join your clan must be playing on the same server as you to be able to join. If you, or anyone who joins your clan, goes to a different server, you're on your own again. Once in a clan, you can all use a private chat together, turn off friendly fire, build shared castles, and get some special perks.

Here's how to create a clan and invite your friends to it:

Step 1: Start up a game of V Rising.

Step 2: Open up the clan menu by pressing P.

Step 3: Select Create Clan.

Step 4: Choose your clan's name and message, and then select Create Clan.

Step 5: Your clan is now created. To invite your friends into it, start by opening the clan menu again by hitting P.

Step 6: Select the Invite button.

Step 7: Enter the name of the person you want to invite and select Send Invitation.

Step 8: As soon as they accept your request, they will be part of your clan.

How to join a clan

If you'd rather skip the effort of making a clan, or are joining late to some friends who are already teamed up, joining a clan in V Rising is dead simple. Here's how it works:

Step 1: Wait or ask for your friend to invite you to their clan.

Step 2: Once the invite pops up, just accept the invitation and you're done!

How to create a custom server

If you've got more than three vampire buddies you want to join up with, there is a way to increase a clan's max size up to 10 members. To do this, you will need to create your own custom server. Not to worry, though — this is much easier than it sounds.

Step 1: Open V Rising and go to the main menu.

Step 2: Select Play and then Private Game.

Step 3: Type in a name for your server and select which game mode you want — in this case PvE.

Step 4: In the Game Settings, adjust the maximum player count for clans from the default of four up to a maximum of 10.

Step 5: Set any other settings you want, and finish by hitting Start New Game.

Step 6: From there, create or join a clan just as you would in the previous sections.

