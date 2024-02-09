Is it a pirate’s life for you? If so, it won’t be a very long life in Skull and Bones if you don’t have a loyal crew at your back. Setting sail on the dangerous waters of this online game leaves you open to all sorts of peril that a team may otherwise avoid. While you are always in a server with up to 20 other players, you never know who those players will be, which is where forming a group comes in handy. Thanks to Skull and Bones being a crossplay game, the only limiting factor to playing with some pals is knowing how to do it, which is where we come in.

How to play with friends in Skull and Bones

Forming your crew is simple once you know where to look in Skull and Bones‘ menus. First, pause the game and go to the Social tab. You can see any players on your friends list on the left-hand side. You can also tab to the right to World to see a list of players currently on your server if you want to invite a new friend to your crew or check Requests if someone has asked you to join their team. You can also use the Find Group option to look for any other players who want to team up but don’t have any friends playing and are open to anyone joining.

Whichever method you use, parties in Skull and Bones are restricted to a maximum of three players, meaning you and two others. Once teamed up, you can take on events, quests, and whatever else catches your fancy on the seven seas.

