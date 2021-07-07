How to pre-order The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

The release of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is just around the corner. This high-definition re-release takes gamers back to the very beginning of the Legend of Zelda story, to a world in the clouds where a boy and a girl find themselves front and center in a battle between a goddess and an ancient evil.

Gamers can expect crisp visuals with a boosted resolution and frame rate, updated controls, and a myriad of small quality-of-life improvements to make this the best Skyward Sword experience possible.

If you’re looking to get your hands on Skyward Sword the day it’s released, you should probably pre-order. Here’s everything we know about pre-ordering The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, including which retailers are offering pre-order bonuses.

Where can I pre-order The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD?

Skyward Sword HD will release on July 16, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch, for $59.99. There will be both physical and digital copies of the game but no special or collector’s editions. Physical copies of the game can be picked up or delivered on the release date.

Digital versions can typically be preloaded and unlocked on launch day. Ordering digital is convenient, as there is no cartridge to keep track of, but it does take up more of the storage space on your Nintendo Switch. You may want to consider purchasing a micro SD card to beef up your storage for the occasion.

Some retailers will include small pre-order bonuses for buying from them. Here are the ones we’ve found:

Amazon

Amazon has both physical and digital copies available. The digital copy comes in the form of a code to input into Nintendo eShop, giving you access to the game the minute it comes out. There are no announced pre-order bonuses at Amazon.

Gamestop

Gamestop offers physical and digital versions as well. Digital codes will be sent when payment is processed, allowing players to download Skyward Sword HD now and start playing on July 16. GameStop also offers a free poster for pre-ordering, which can be picked up at the store with proof of purchase while supplies last.

Best Buy

Best Buy is only offering physical copies of the game and including Zelda decals as a pre-order bonus.

Walmart

Walmart, like Best Buy, carries just the physical version of Skyward Sword HD. Pre-orders with them will include Zelda socks and a keychain.

Nintendo eShop

Players can, of course, always buy directly from the Nintendo eShop. This is an all-digital marketplace, and there are no pre-order bonuses, but it is easy to buy directly from your Nintendo Switch or online.

Special-edition accessories

Nintendo is celebrating the release of Skyward Sword HD with some Zelda-themed accessories.

First is the limited-edition pair of Joy-Cons. These detachable controllers are themed to match the game. The right Joy-Con is colored to mimic the Master Sword held in Link’s right hand, and the shield in his left hand is mirrored on the colors of the left Joy-Con. Inventory is pretty constrained, but you can potentially order these here:

Nintendo has also released a brand new Zelda and Loftwing amiibo. This figurine is not just for show. Normally, the only way to return to the sky from ground level is by locating one of the save points scattered across the world. This amiibo, however, allows you to instantly travel to the sky from any point on the ground, even inside of dungeons, and return anytime you want. That is a significant quality-of-life upgrade, and it requires this specific amiibo.

Amiibo are often in high demand and sell out quickly. Your best bet for tracking down a Zelda and Loftwing amiibo is to check daily up to and including the July 16 release of Skyward Sword HD at the following retailers:

