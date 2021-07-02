  1. Gaming

Zelda: Skyward Sword HD will fix the original game’s most annoying problems

By

Nintendo has posted a new video showing off the various quality of life updates being added to The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, which fix some of the common qualms that players had with the original game that released on the Wii in 2011.

Skyward Sword HD is a largely unchanged high-definition remaster of the original title coming to the Nintendo Switch on July 16. Producer Eiji Aonuma has wanted to remaster the game since 2016.

One way Nintendo is looking to make this new port the definitive version is with optional help from Link’s sidekick and new sword, Fi. This new add-on will give players optional hints, a summary option, and a rumor option. This optional advice from Fi confirms that her constant informational dialogue, which annoyed players of the original release, has been changed.

Another annoyance of the original that’s been fixed is the motion controls. This time around, Nintendo is introducing the option for button-only controls. For fans of the original scheme, motion controls are still an option as well.

Besides these big changes, the new remaster also introduces an enhanced and consistent frame rate of 60 frames per second. Players can now fast-forward through dialogue and skip cutscenes. Thankfully, streamlined item information is added as well to cut out the repetition of reading descriptions every time an item is picked up.

Unfortunately, the final quality of life upgrade is locked behind the paywall of the Zelda and Loftwing amiibo. In the original Skyward Sword, players can only take flight to the “stage select” at save points. The amiibo allows players to do it from any location. The decision has drawn the ire of fans who criticized Nintendo for locking a quality of life change behind a hard-to-find $25 toy.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is launching on July 16 for the Nintendo Switch.

