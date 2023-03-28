Nintendo revealed a special The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom-themed Nintendo Switch OLED console alongside the title’s latest gameplay trailer. Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Splatoon 3, and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are among the best Switch games with a special-edition console, and the newest entry in The Legend of Zelda series is already set up to be join them.

Because this is one of the most anticipated Switch games for 2023 and the latest entry in an iconic franchise, this console might be a bit tough to get your hands on unless you purchase it early. If you’re looking to snag a special Zelda collector’s item or are planning to upgrade from a standard Switch to a Switch OLED, here’s what you need to know about preordering this gorgeous The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch OLED.

How to preorder the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch

The special-edition The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch features a console, a dock, and Joy-Cons adorned with golden Hyrulian designs. It will retail for $360 and launches on April 28, 2023 — a few weeks before the game arrives. Preorders for the special console aren’t live yet in the U.S., but should be up at the beginning of April. We recommend bookmarking the Nintendo Store page to jump on the preorder as soon as it goes live, although it will likely be available through other retailers as well.

Other Tears of the Kingdom accessories

Nintendo is also releasing a The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom-themed Pro controller and a carrying case. Like the console, these items aren’t available for preorder just yet, but will be soon.