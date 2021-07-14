With Battlefield 2042 looming over the gaming horizon, fans of the series are falling back into their favorite Battlefields in recent years. Battlefield V and Battlefield 1 still maintain an active player base to this day but have they kept up with the most modern consoles?

While the most popular games have always been released on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, only recently have players on different consoles been able to play with each other. In this guide, we’ll talk about cross-platform/cross-play support for Battlefield 5.

Is there cross-platform support in Battlefield 5?

Battlefield 5 does not support cross-platform play. That means PlayStation can only play with PlayStation, Xbox with Xbox, and PC with PC. Thankfully, Battlefield 2042 has already confirmed cross-platform support. The feature will hopefully carry into the future of Battlefield and gaming in general.

Some players may be relieved to know there’s no cross-platform support. The feature does come with its fair share of ups and downs. For starters, console players have always lamented playing with PC players. Unless they’ve mastered the art of bumper-jumper, there’s almost no competition in more aggressive lobbies as far as first- and third-person shooters are concerned.

There’s also Call of Duty: Warzone’s gross hacking problem that still plagues one of the most popular battle royales ever. Hackers only exist in the PC realm, so it’s fair to say those console players would like to avoid them. Minor differences like FOV sliders, frame rates, resolution, and graphics cards also pit the two modes of gaming against each other, with PCs edging out consoles most of the time.

On the flip side, cross-platform play, made mainstream by Fortnite in 2018, allows friends on different consoles to group up and play together. Many gaming groups have been divided and reformed based on console preference. Now, with cross-platform games, everyone can play together.

Is Battlefield 5 cross-gen?

Thankfully, Battlefield V is backward-compatible between current-generation and last-gen systems. That means you can run your PlayStation 4/Xbox One version of Battlefield V on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Those lucky enough to have purchased a current-gen console, which is still tricky to do, will want to check out Battlefield V on current-gen systems. The game looks and runs a lot better and is maybe a taste of what Battlefield 2042 has in store for us.

