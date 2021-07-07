Chivalry 2 is shaping up to be the game of the summer. The medieval first-/third-person sword and shield game pits up to 64 players against each other in all-out dark-age combat. Whether you’re playing team objective or team deathmatch, Chivalry 2 keeps eyes spinning and heads rolling through hours of exciting gameplay. Are you playing with others on your PlayStation, or did you just lop the arm off an Xbox rival? We want to know, does Chivalry 2 have cross-platform support?

Is there cross-platform support in Chivalry 2?

At the moment, cross-platform support in Chivalry 2 is a little ambiguous. The short answer is yes; Chivalry 2 does feature cross-platform support. However, crossplay only exists when matchmaking at the moment. Players on different consoles cannot group up and play together. That means PlayStation players will be put into matches with Xbox and PC players, but they can’t invite them to a group.

Furthermore, PlayStation 5 players cannot invite their PlayStation 4 friends to a Chivalry 2 party. They can work around this by running the PS4 version of Chivalry 2 from their PS5. Xbox Players are in luck as Chivalry 2’s party system does appear to be working for cross-gen players. Xbox One can party up with Xbox Series X|S without issue.

Crossplay has become an expected feature among modern multiplayer games. Even older games like Overwatch have begun to adopt crossplay. Currently, Overwatch is in a beta crossplay phase as they iron out the finer mechanics.

How to turn off crossplay in Chivalry 2

If you’re adamant about only playing with others on your console, you can turn off crossplay in Chivalry 2. From the main menu:

Tab over to Settings

Press Options

Tab down to Cross-play Matchmaking under General

Toggle if off

You’ll know it’s off when it reads Disabled, and the yellow circle disappears.

Turning off crossplay in Chivalry 2 has no benefit, and you’ll only find yourself waiting longer for matches. Chivalry 2’s in-and-out matchmaking is one of the quickest we’ve seen in modern gaming. You barely have time to check your phone at the end of Lionspire before you’re already gearing up for the Fighting Pit.

Until PC hackers start invading the world of Chivalry 2 (god save us from aim-bot Ballistas), Chivalry 2 is an entirely fair crossplay community.

Will crossplay be fixed in Chivalry 2?

Devs learned from the Chivalry 2 beta that cross-platform parties were something the fans wanted. Unfortunately, it wasn’t on the drawing table before launch. Now, post-launch, devs at Torn Banner Studios are hard at work to bring cross-platform parties to Chivalry 2.

Torn Banner is incredibly transparent when it comes to what they’re working on for Chivalry 2. They’ve even gone as far as to make their Trello board open to the public. As you can see, cross-platform parties are among their top priorities.

Editors' Recommendations