Early leak reveals ‘Life is Strange’ is on June’s PlayStation Plus game list

Why it matters to you Life is Strange is a brilliant story that more players will be able to experience thanks to PlayStation Plus.

June is just around the corner, but Sony has still not revealed the list of free games that will be available to PlayStation Plus subscribers. However, a now-deleted tweet from PlayStation Turkey appears to shed light on a few of next month’s freebies.

Spotted by popular gaming forum NeoGAF, the PlayStation 4 free games for June appear to be Life is Strange and Killing Floor 2. Life is Strange originally released as an episodic title in 2015, which each episode costing $5 — the full season could be purchased at a discount for $20. The game has already sold more than 3 million copies, and developer Dontnod has begun work on a second season, though it’s not clear if it will follow any of the same characters from the original.

Killing Floor 2 is more surprising. The game is only about six months old, and has drawn attention for its ultraviolent gunplay and extremely detailed gore effects. It received a moderately positive critical response, with its core shooting mechanics and multiplayer features earning praise. The game’s lack of modes was criticized, however.

These leaked titles are only the PlayStation 4 freebies that PlayStation Plus subscribers should expect next month. Sony also offers two PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita games, as well, though the games haven’t been as impressive in recent months. May saw the PS3’s Blood Knights and the Vita’s Laser Disco Defenders offered for free. April, meanwhile, offered Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom, a Pokémon-like hated by reviewers and consumers alike.

Should Sony’s other free games match the quality (and price) of its PlayStation 4 offerings, it could give June’s Xbox Games With Gold list a run for its money. Xbox players will have free access to the original Watch Dogs, Assassin’s Creed, Speedrunners, and Dragon Age: Origins next month.

What do you think of the leaked games? Have you been dying to try out Life is Strange? Let us know in the comments!