Rapper Kanye West wants to meet legendary video game designer and Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima, and nobody knows why.

After a series of controversial tweets involving fellow rapper Drake, West, out of nowhere, said that he needed to meet Kojima while he is in New York.

A few minutes later, West decided to send out another tweet, this time directly addressing Kojima.

West did not reveal why he wanted to meet Kojima, so of course, Twitter users immediately started giving the rapper tips on finding the developer while speculating the reason, leading to the following gems.

Kojima is working on Death Stranding for the PlayStation 4, his first game since parting ways with his former publisher Konami. The project already has a few notable names attached to it, including Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, and Léa Seydoux, and fans think that West is trying to join the list.

Amid the frenzy over West’s tweets, which was littered with references to the Metal Gear Solid franchise and Death Stranding, somebody actually offered help to make the meeting happen. It was none other than Geoff Keighley, the executive producer and host of The Game Awards, and a friend of Kojima’s.

Kojima has been uploading pictures of his visit to New York, but there is no sign yet that Keighley was able to grant West’s request of meeting up with the video game icon.

Does West want to contribute to the soundtrack, or even lend his likeness, to Death Stranding? Does he have a different kind of collaboration in mind? Or is the rapper simply just a big fan of Kojima and his work on the Metal Gear Solid franchise? West’s reason for wanting to meet Kojima remains a mystery, much like Death Stranding.

In May, Mikkelsen said that Kojima’s Death Stranding has kept his interest, despite the fact the story is not yet clear to him even as one of the game’s main characters. Gamers were hoping that its appearance at E3 2018 would clarify what it is all about, but the gameplay video featuring Reedus’ character, Sam Bridges, with Seydoux’s character in a spiky bodysuit, floating creatures, and a glowing baby, just made everything more confusing.

