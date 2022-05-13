 Skip to main content
Kirby 64 is Nintendo Switch Online’s next N64 addition

DeAngelo Epps
By

Nintendo is giving fans of Kirby’s latest 3D adventure, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, the chance to go back in time and experience his first time taking a third-dimensional adventure. The next Nintendo 64 title hitting Nintendo Switch Online’s Expansion Pack membership is Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards, and it’s coming May 20.

Nintendo Switch Online is Nintendo’s membership that allows players to not only play online but also gives access to tons of retro titles from the Nintendo Entertainment System and Super Nintendo consoles. The Expansion Pack brings Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis titles to the membership at an extra price. This add-on costs more but is becoming a great value considering how much Nintendo has added to it, including all of Mario Kart 8: Deluxe‘s DLC and Splatoon 2‘s Octo-Expansion.

An iconic platformer featuring one of the Kirby’s creepiest final bosses, Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards is the latest title coming to the membership. It joins the likes of other available Nintendo 64 games like The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of TimeBanjo-KazooieStar Fox 64Paper Mario, Super Mario 64, and more.

According to an official financial results briefing interview with Nintendo representative director and president, Shuntaro Furukawa, and executive officer, Hajime Murakami, Nintendo Switch Online’s Expansion Pack is doing especially well with U.S. subscribers. The interview confirmed that due to positive reception, it plans to continue expanding the service. This continued growth may mean even more perks other than added games, similar to what Xbox does with Game Pass.

Nintendo Switch Online Expansion members can witness everyone’s favorite pink puffball’s first 3D title via the Switch on May 20.

