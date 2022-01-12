  1. Gaming

Kirby and the Forgotten Land gives the pink puffball a release date and a gun

DeAngelo Epps
By

Kirby and the Forgotten Land got its first official reveal in September 2021 during a Nintendo Direct. Now, the latest announcement for the game reveals that the pink puffball’s return to 3D adventuring will land on Nintendo Switch consoles on March 25, and with new powers and cooperative gameplay to boot.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is Kirby’s new title and a fresh, big step for his mainline adventures. This game takes Kirby back to 3D for the first time since 2000’s Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards on the Nintendo 64.

Kirby fishes with a waddle dee in Kirby and the Forgotten Lands.

Unlike his last 3D title, Kirby and the Forgotten Land seems to be an open-world adventure. The latest trailer not only showcases a traversal freedom unlike any Kirby game before it, but a few copy abilities that the little guy can arm himself with throughout the game. We see the return of fan favorites like sword, hammer, and bomb, as well as a few new abilities like Gun Kirby (yes, they finally gave Kirby a gun). Another ability turns Kirby into a burrowing mole who can dig under enemies to attack.

The trailer also reveals that cooperative gameplay is returning with the latest Kirby game. A second player can join in and play as Bandana Waddle Dee. It’s unknown as of now if the game will be strictly local co-op or if it will support online as well. It’s also not shown if secondary players will have the ability to use other characters or if they’ll be tied to Bandana Dee only.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land hits the Nintendo Switch on March 25 and joins the ranks of tons of other exciting titles releasing in early 2022.

