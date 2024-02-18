Lego lovers, you shouldn’t miss the opportunity to enjoy huge discounts from this year’s Presidents’ Day deals. There are a lot of offers to choose from over the holiday, including Lego sets on the Marvel, Technic, and Star Wars brands, so if you’re a fan of any of these series, you’re in for a treat. There are bargains for Lego sets for everyone, from beginners to veteran builders, so there’s surely something that will catch your eye, but you need to hurry with your purchase because stocks may run out at any moment.

Presidents’ Day Lego Marvel deals

Marvel fans will absolutely love the Lego sets depicting the most powerful Marvel Cinematic Universe characters and the most shocking MCU moments, but you’re going to have to hurry if you’re interested in any of the bargains that we’ve rounded up below. The popularity of Marvel and the MCU has never wavered, so we’re pretty that there will be a lot of interest in these Presidents’ Day Lego Marvel deals.

Lego Marvel Endgame Final Battle —

Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet —

Lego Marvel Captain America’s Shield —

Lego Marvel Hulkbuster —

Lego Marvel Avengers Tower —

Presidents’ Day Lego Technic deals

Lego’s Technic brand features builds that are based on vehicles of all types, such as sports cars and construction equipment, which make them look realistic but more complicated than other Lego sets. If you’re willing to take on the challenge, and if there’s a set that speaks out to you, don’t hesitate in taking advantage of any of the Presidents’ Day Lego Technic deals that we’ve gathered here.

Lego Technic Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 —

Lego Technic The Batman Batcycle —

Lego Technic Bugatti Bolide —

Lego Technic NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 —

Lego Technic Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica —

Presidents’ Day Lego Star Wars deals

Star Wars goes beyond movies, and it’s one of the most popular franchises in Lego. Whether you love the series’ characters, spaceships, machines, or all of the above, you shouldn’t pass up the chance at discounts from Presidents’ Day Lego Star Wars deals. If you buy enough Lego sets, you can even display them to depict the best moments in the Star Wars franchise.

Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter —

Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet —

Lego Star Wars Endor Speeder Chase Diorama —

Lego Star Wars AT-TE Walker —

Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder —

Presidents’ Day Lego Speed Champions deals

While Lego’s Technic brand is based different vehicles, Lego Speed Champions focuses on real-life racing cars across the generations, including those made by the most popular manufacturers such as Ferrari, McLaren, and Porsche. If you purchase from Presidents’ Day Lego Speed Champions deals, you can start your own collection of race cars that you can fit in your room.

Lego Speed Champions 1970 Ferrari 512 M —

Lego Speed Champions Mercedes-AMG F1 W12E —

Lego Speed Champions McLaren Solus GT & McLaren F1 LM —

Lego Speed Champions 1974 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.0 —

Lego Speed Champions 1967 Mini Cooper S Rally and 2018 Mini J —

Other Presidents’ Day Lego set deals we love

Beyond the brands that we’ve highlighted above, there are many more Presidents’ Day Lego set deals that you can shop, including basic beginner bundles and builds featuring other popular franchises. However, our recommendation stays the same — if you see something that you like, you would be better off completing the transaction immediately because there’s a chance that stocks run out sooner than you expect.

Lego Duplo My First Bath Time Fun: Floating Animal Island —

Lego Creator 3 in 1 Majestic Tiger —

Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box —

Lego Icons Flower Bouquet —

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Chamber of Secrets —

