20+ Star Wars Lego sets are discounted for Black Friday 2023

Among this year’s Black Friday deals are some great ways to have some fun. And among those great ways to have some fun are deals on Star Wars Lego sets. Lego is one of the most popular toys of all time, and when you combine it with Star Wars you get some great gift ideas for the holidays. There are more than 20 Star Wars Lego sets currently discounted for Black Friday, and they range from display-on-the-shelf helmets to full-on mega builds. Whichever may be your Lego style, they all offer some great Black Friday savings.

Why you should shop the Lego Star Wars Black Friday Sale

With Lego being one of the more popular toys on the market, and with Star Wars being one of the most popular intellectual properties of all time, they make a good combination when it comes to having some fun. This Black Friday sale sees a number of Star Wars Lego sets discounted, with prices starting at just $12. The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter Lego Star Wars set is what comes in at that , and priced slightly above it are the Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Mech and the Lego Star Wars Stormtrooper Mech . A Lego Star Wars 501st Clone Troopers Battle Pack costs for Black Friday, and you can even land Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Jedi Starfighter Lego set for while these Black Friday deals last.

If you’re looking for some more complicated Lego Star Wars builds, you can save $18 on the Lego Star Wars Justifier Lego set, which is from its regular price of $170. A Lego Star Wars BD-1 Droid set is , which is a $20 Black Friday savings from its regular price of $100. You can also land a Baby Yoda from the Mandalorian Lego set , which is a $20 savings from its regular price of $90.

Whatever your favorite corner of the Star Wars Universe may be, there’s a good chance you bring it to life with some savings on a Lego Star Wars set. There are more than 20 Lego Star Wars sets currently discounted for Black Friday, so shop this sale to save on some holiday gifts before these deals disappear.

