 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to get an empty cough drop tin in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Jesse Lennox
By

The more high-level the gear you can make gets, the weirder the materials required to make it become in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Some of the top-level items will require things like shark fins and other oddities that make sense as to why they’d be so rare, but the empty cough drop tin sounds like something you would just grab out of a trash can on the street. But no matter how many dumpsters you dive in, you will never find one. You can waste a lot of time looking for this item before you even have the chance to get it, so save yourself the frustration and needless grinding by checking out how to actually get the empty cough drop tin.

How to get empty cough drop tin

The empty cough drop tin item in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.
Sega

If you see a weapon that requires an empty cough drop tin to be able to make it, you will need to wait until you get to at least Chapter 10 before you can reliably get it. During this chapter, you will be introduced to the Yokohama Underground Exchange. This is another randomized dungeon you can run through while collecting Geomijul’s Survey Disks that you can exchange for various items with Utamaru. The empty cough drop tin is one item for sale, and will cost you 2,000 of these disks. That is a decent amount, so depending on your level, it could take two runs through the dungeon to grind it out.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
How to get Beautiful Seashells in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Ichiban on the beach at sunset.

Initially armed with his trusty bat from the first game, Ichiban will eventually need to upgrade and craft stronger weaponry to keep up with the gangs and goons populating Hawaii in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Just like in the previous title, a vendor will appear who is more than willing to improve or create gear in exchange for a bit of money and a handful of materials. At first, you won't have much trouble keeping pace with the game as long as you pick up whatever shiny objects catch your eye as you traipse down the streets. Despite sounding like something you could snag while strolling on the beach, Beautiful Seashells are rather hard to come by naturally. If these attractive shells are what stands between you and a stronger weapon, here's where you can get some.
Where to get Beautiful Seashells

Outside of getting lucky and having a few Beautiful Seashells drop during battles, typically with higher-level enemies or bosses, you only have one reliable source for stocking up on them. During the main story, you will be brought to and introduced to the labyrinth, a randomly generated dungeon you can grind for levels, cash, and items to test out how strong your party is in the late game. As you go, you will collect Robo Discs that you can exchange with RoboMichio right outside the entrance. Among his large stock of items are Beautiful Seashells, which he sells for 500 discs each. That's not the most expensive item he has on offer, but it is a pretty high price, so it may take a run or two to get that many if you're low-level.

Read more
How to get High Quality Pal Oil in Palworld
A factory line with monsters making guns in Palworld.

Once the novelty of shooting a cute and friendly-looking Pal with a gun wears off, it is time to get serious in Palworld and start crafting more powerful firepower and technologies. Just like everything else, you will need to farm materials in order to actually make these new toys. Your starting musket is serviceable, but once you make a Weapon Workbench, you will see way better options to make so long as you have High Quality Pal Oil. Before you try and shove your Pal into a crusher like you're farming Paldium, that's not how you're meant to get this material. There are two methods to get your hands on some, so let's break it all down.
How to get High Quality Pal Oil

The first way you can squeeze out some High Quality Pal Oil is to find and either defeat or capture specific Pals. Don't ask us why these Pals in particular have better oil than others, and just be thankful they aren't Legendaries. Here are the ones that drop this material:

Read more
The best ways to farm money in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Kiryu and Kasuga grasp hands in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

The game may be called Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, but Ichiban will have an empty wallet more often than not during his adventure. Being an ex-yakuza, work isn't exactly easy for him to come by, and things only get more complicated after he travels overseas to Hawaii. This new location isn't cheap, especially if you want to pick up some top-tier gear and weapons or just enjoy the more luxurious restaurants. All your Yen will be converted to dollars when you transition, making it easier to see just how poor you are at all times. Street brawls will get you a few bucks, but you'll need more efficient ways to earn some scratch by the mid to late game. Here are the best ways to farm money in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.
Best ways to farm money
Different methods for earning dough will open up as you get through the story. Early on, you will have to resort to picking fights, searching under vending machines and cars for loose change, and selling plates to get by, but don't waste too much time grinding these out. You'll open up way more lucrative income streams later on.
Crazy Delivery

If you played the first Like a Dragon, you probably remember the can collecting mini-game. The new version for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth doesn't have Ichiban racing to pick up cans to turn in for cash, but grabbing and delivering food for tips. This is a decent way to score some cash in the early game, especially if you maximize your score with tricks, bonuses, and speed, but it isn't as lucrative as you might think when first doing it. Even though you see a huge cash total getting racked up as you play, that's not actually how much you stand to earn. Instead, your total earnings are converted into points you can redeem for items or straight-up cash at $10 per 2,000 points.
Substories and stores
Substories are not only entertaining but quick and often reward you with a decent chunk of cash in addition to some unique gear. This isn't grindable, exactly, as you will eventually run out of substories, but it's good for a quick cash injection when you need it. Also, that gear you get from them or from shops should be sold as you get new and better stuff to replace the old ones. You can automatically equip the better gear, but you have to make it a point to specifically sell old gear at pawn shops. When there, you have to pick the "Sell gear" option since gear doesn't show up when selling your normal items and junk.
Be a Sujimon master!

Read more