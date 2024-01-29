How to get an empty cough drop tin in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

The game may be called Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, but Ichiban will have an empty wallet more often than not during his adventure. Being an ex-yakuza, work isn't exactly easy for him to come by, and things only get more complicated after he travels overseas to Hawaii. This new location isn't cheap, especially if you want to pick up some top-tier gear and weapons or just enjoy the more luxurious restaurants. All your Yen will be converted to dollars when you transition, making it easier to see just how poor you are at all times. Street brawls will get you a few bucks, but you'll need more efficient ways to earn some scratch by the mid to late game. Here are the best ways to farm money in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Best ways to farm money

Different methods for earning dough will open up as you get through the story. Early on, you will have to resort to picking fights, searching under vending machines and cars for loose change, and selling plates to get by, but don't waste too much time grinding these out. You'll open up way more lucrative income streams later on.

Crazy Delivery

If you played the first Like a Dragon, you probably remember the can collecting mini-game. The new version for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth doesn't have Ichiban racing to pick up cans to turn in for cash, but grabbing and delivering food for tips. This is a decent way to score some cash in the early game, especially if you maximize your score with tricks, bonuses, and speed, but it isn't as lucrative as you might think when first doing it. Even though you see a huge cash total getting racked up as you play, that's not actually how much you stand to earn. Instead, your total earnings are converted into points you can redeem for items or straight-up cash at $10 per 2,000 points.

Substories and stores

Substories are not only entertaining but quick and often reward you with a decent chunk of cash in addition to some unique gear. This isn't grindable, exactly, as you will eventually run out of substories, but it's good for a quick cash injection when you need it. Also, that gear you get from them or from shops should be sold as you get new and better stuff to replace the old ones. You can automatically equip the better gear, but you have to make it a point to specifically sell old gear at pawn shops. When there, you have to pick the "Sell gear" option since gear doesn't show up when selling your normal items and junk.

Be a Sujimon master!