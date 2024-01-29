How to get an empty cough drop tin in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

The more high-level the gear you can make gets, the weirder the materials required to make it become in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Some of the top-level items will require things like shark fins and other oddities that make sense as to why they’d be so rare, but the empty cough drop tin sounds like something you would just grab out of a trash can on the street. But no matter how many dumpsters you dive in, you will never find one. You can waste a lot of time looking for this item before you even have the chance to get it, so save yourself the frustration and needless grinding by checking out how to actually get the empty cough drop tin.
How to get empty cough drop tin
If you see a weapon that requires an empty cough drop tin to be able to make it, you will need to wait until you get to at least Chapter 10 before you can reliably get it. During this chapter, you will be introduced to the Yokohama Underground Exchange. This is another randomized dungeon you can run through while collecting Geomijul’s Survey Disks that you can exchange for various items with Utamaru. The empty cough drop tin is one item for sale, and will cost you 2,000 of these disks. That is a decent amount, so depending on your level, it could take two runs through the dungeon to grind it out.
