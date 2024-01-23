 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to get a segway in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Jesse Lennox
By

As soon as the trailer dropped showing Ichiban rolling through Hawaii on a segway in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, we knew we had to experience that for ourselves. While the real things are not all that exciting anymore, they are actually extremely useful within the game. If you expect to be given one as part of the story, you’ll end up with sore feet from hoofing it across the island. If you want to explore Hawaii in style, you’ll want to grab a Street Surfer as soon as possible. Here’s how you can snag one and get rolling!

How to get the Street Surfer

Ichiban about to ride a segway.
Sega

The Street Surfer doesn’t take long to get, but you do have to go out of your way a bit to get it. You will need to finish the short substory called Surfin’ the Streets! which unlocks during Chapter 3. You can find it on Seaside Ave., directly south of ABC Shop on the map. As soon as you’re near the icon on the map, this substory will automatically trigger.

Recommended Videos

Just proceed through the little story, making sure to take the Street Surfer for a test drive, and at the end, you will be given one free of charge.

Related

You can use the Street Surfer any time you are out in the world by pressing down on the D-pad to mount up. You can roll around as normal, only moving much faster, but also automatically drive to any destination you have set on your map by hitting R2. The segway does run on a battery, though, and you will eventually need to pay to recharge it at one of the stations marked on your map. This is also where you can customize it with new paint jobs and tires you collect to ride around Hawaii in style.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
How to get Obsidian in Lego Fortnite
Lego characters mining a boulder.

Obsidian is almost as rare a resource in Lego Fortnite as it is in real life. This black, razor-sharp material can only be found in the most dangerous environments. That means knowing where to find it is only part of the trouble. The real test will be in preparing yourself to survive the trip. You'll also need the tools necessary to collect it. If you're ready to face the heat, here's how to get Obsidian in Lego Fortnite.
Where to find Obsidian

Obsidian is an ore, so if your first instinct was to look for Obsidian inside of caves, then you're on the right track. Unlike something like Marble, however, Obsidian isn't as common or in as easy to reach places. Obsidian will be found deep into caves near lava, but only caves found in a desert biome will have lava inside.

Read more
How to get Marble in Lego Fortnite
Brite Bomber in Lego Fortnite.

There are tons of resources scattered around the randomly generated world of Lego Fortnite. Much like Minecraft, you will rely on these raw materials, such as Planks and Knotroot, to craft and upgrade your equipment and structures, but Marble isn't as easy to find as the others. Unlike wood that obviously comes from a tree, most people have no idea what Marble even looks like in its raw form, let alone where to go looking for it. Here's how to get your hands on this white stone and what you need to collect it.
Where to find Marble

Marble is a type of stone, but not one you will find on the overworld. Deposits of this specific mineral are only found underground, so you must find a cave. However, before you get your spelunking hat on, you need one of two tools before you can mine Marble; an Uncommon Pickaxe or dynamite. Uncommon Pickaxes can be crafted from a rare workbench with 3x Knotroot rods and 3 Bones, while dynamite can either be found in chests or crafted with 3x Knotroot rods and 1x Blast Powder.

Read more
How to get planks in Lego Fortnite
lego fortnite hands on impressions village

 

Collecting resources and building isn't a foreign concept to Fortnite players. A major part of the game, unless you're in zero build, is smacking trees, walls, rocks, and basically everything with your pickaxe to get materials to build basic walls and structures to give you an edge in battle. Lego Fortnite has its own crafting and building system, but doesn't work in quite the same way. Planks in particular are the most essential building material in the game, but you can't get them by simply whacking a tree. Here's a quick rundown on how to collect planks to build your dream world in Lego Fortnite.
How to get planks in Lego Fortnite

Read more