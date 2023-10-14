 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Where to get the Sunless Skein Key in Lords of the Fallen

Billy Givens
By

Lords of the Fallen has an abundance of shortcuts to find throughout its vast and densely-packed levels, but they’re often locked behind doors that require you to round up specific keys to unlock them. Such is the case with the Sunless Skein Key, which you won’t be able to find until pretty far into your adventure. As a matter of fact, it’s probable that you’ll come across a door asking for this key well before you actually find it. Luckily, Lords of the Fallen’s interconnected world means you’ll almost certainly come back across those doors later in your journey anyway. When you’re ready to seek out and add the Sunless Skein Key to your key ring, check below for everything you need to know.

Where to get the Sunless Skein Key

The Sunless Skein Key is found relatively late in the game while exploring an area known as, well, Sunless Skein. This dark and dreary area is filled with baddies and will take some time to work your way through, but you’ll eventually reach the Hoist vestige, which will put you pretty close to getting your hands on the key.

Recommended Videos

From the Hoist vestige, exit the small room out the way you first entered it, taking an immediate left towards the nearby lever.

Sunless Skein in Lords of the Fallen.
CI Games

Go past this lever and over to a bridge you can lower as a shortcut to the other side. Cross over this bridge and continue straight through to the cavern until you reach a new room.

Sunless Skein in Lords of the Fallen.
CI Games

Defeat the enemies here and pass through the small archway ahead. In this next room, you’ll notice a lot of cages everywhere, but there’s also a ladder to the right of the area which you can climb to reach a lever you’ll need to pull.

Sunless Skein in Lords of the Fallen.
CI Games

While you’re up here, look across to an item on a cage on the opposite side of the walkway from the lever. This just so happens to be the key you’ve come here to snag. You won’t be able to jump to the key, however. Instead, break out your Umbral Lamp and slowly walk across the pathway that it creates. On the other side, you can finally grab the Sunless Skein Key.

Sunless Skein in Lords of the Fallen.
CI Games

With the Sunless Skein Key finally added to your inventory, you can now open a handful of different doors you’ll come across as you continue exploring, allowing you to create shortcuts and access new areas throughout the game world.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Billy Givens
Billy Givens
Gaming Writer
Billy Givens is a freelance writer with over a decade of experience writing gaming, film, and tech content. His work can be…
Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC: all Bug Buster bug locations
Ada Wong holds a gun in Resident Evil 4.

Much like in the main campaign of Resident Evil 4, the Separate Ways DLC features a variety of merchant requests to complete and turn in for some Spinel, which can be used to purchase useful upgrades, keys, and more. You'll stumble upon two of these requests asking you to find and kill bugs – once in Chapter 5 and again in Chapter 6. In this guide, we'll tell you where to find them.
Chapter 5 bug locations
The first Bug Buster merchant request can be found as a blue note in plain sight near the merchant toward the end of Chapter 5. After you accept the request, you'll find yourself tasked with tracking down and eradicating this chapter's three hidden bugs. When you're ready to take them out, begin by heading further into the caverns with your gun at the ready.
Bug No. 1
A little way into the caverns will be a lever you have to pull to make some giant pillars move up and down. Carefully make your way between the first and second pillars here, then look up at the ceiling to see the first bug.

Bug No. 2
After making your way through just a bit more of the level, you'll eventually head up a long flight of stairs that will lead you out of the caverns. After taking out the group of enemies on the landing here, turn around and look back at the stairs you just came up to see the second bug on the ceiling.

Read more
Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC: How to solve the shield wall puzzle in Chapter 4
A wall of shields

As you progress through Resident Evil 4's Separate Ways DLC, you'll eventually need to help Luis score some ingredients for a fresh batch of medicine to aid in fending off the infection ailing both Leon and Ada. As you begin your quest to find the ingredients, you'll first have to solve a lithograph puzzle to open a door leading into a room filled with shields on the wall. In this room, you'll have to shoot specific shields in a specific order to open a cabinet revealing your first ingredient: red ink. Here's how to solve the shield wall puzzle.
How to solve the shield wall puzzle in Chapter 4
After solving the lithograph puzzle and opening the door, you'll enter an area where you can interact with a printing machine to get a piece of paper that hints at interacting with (shooting) the shields hanging all along the walls of the room. The problem is that, well, there are a lot of shields in this room. To find the correct shields, turn around from the printing machine and look at the fireplace along the wall behind you. To the left of this fireplace are the five shields from the picture that you printed.

You need to shoot three of these shields in the following order:

Read more
Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC: how to solve the lithograph puzzle in Chapter 4
A wall with lithographs

Part of the way through Chapter 4 of Resident Evil 4's Separate Ways DLC, you'll find yourself needing to track down some ingredients to make some new medicine. One of the first things you'll encounter while doing so is a wall of lithographs that must be placed in a specific order to open a hidden door leading to a shield wall puzzle, which itself yields one of the necessary ingredients you're seeking. Here's how to solve the lithograph puzzle.
How to solve the lithograph puzzle in Chapter 4
When you first set off to find the ingredients, you'll probably come across the wall with two lithographs set in it alongside two empty slots. This means you'll first need to find the other two stone tablets – both of which are nearby and require minimal effort to round up. One tablet is easily found in the same room as the lithograph puzzle, while the other is on a desk in a room further down the main hallway.

When you've obtained both lithographs, return to the puzzle and place the tablets into the empty slots. Notice next to each slot is a symbol (two of which are partially scrubbed off) that corresponds to one of the symbols on each of the lithographs. In order to solve this puzzle, you'll need to not only match the appropriate symbol, but you'll also need to select and flip the lithographs to the correct colors, too.

Read more