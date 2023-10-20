Madden NFL Football is one of the most popular video game franchises of all time, and today its newest iteration — Madden NFL 24 — is seeing a massive discount. You can get Madden NFL 24 for just $43 at Amazon right now, and it’s available at that price for both the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5. The game regularly costs $70, making this deal worth a savings of $27. Free shipping is included with a purchase as well.

Why you should buy Madden NFL 24

The Madden NFL video game franchise is a staple in sports gaming, with previous versions of the game still among the best sports games on Xbox Series X. Madden NFL 24 advances the franchise significantly, bringing what’s known as Sapien Technology to the game. It’s a leap forward in character technology and makes the football players within the game more responsive and truer to player motion in real life. This also brings improvements in gameplay realism, as it tends to feel more lifelike as you control the players in different ways. Madden’s FieldSENSE also provides an enhanced gameplay foundation that gives you greater control.

Whether you’re purchasing Madden NFL 24 Xbox Series X or for the PlayStation 5, it has a lot of great gameplay features. You can build a custom superstar and play through an entire career. AI enhancements provide more confidence in AI teammates, helping you execute gameplay’s more effectively. You can even lead your franchise into history with new mini games, streamlined relocation, more trade slots, and contract restructuring. You can also build your dream roster of NFL stars and legends with Madden Ultimate Team. Madden NFL 24 makes a great gift option, particularly if you’re considering one of the best Xbox Series X games or one of the best PS5 games for a gift this year.

And with this discount on Madden NFL 24 taking place at Amazon, now is a good opportunity to get ahead of the holiday rush on video games. You can grab Madden NFL 24 for just $43, which is a savings of $27 from its regular price of $70. It’s available for both Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

