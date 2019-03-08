Save tons of coins on must-have Nintendo Switch games for MAR10 Day

Share

March 10 is quickly approaching, and if you’re a fan of number-based wordplay, then you know that this date is MAR10 Day — Mario Day for those who prefer their words to only contain letters. It’s a time to celebrate everything we love about the most famous plumber in the world, and Nintendo is offering big savings on the Switch and some of its biggest games.

MAR10 Day will takes plays on March 10, but the promotion is expected to last until March 16 and will be available at multiple participating retailers. Amazon will be one of the companies selling the Switch plus one of five different digital games for $330, amounting to a savings of $30 over the standard price. The Switch consoles being sold nationwide are currently also included free $35 of Nintendo eShop credit, so you can feasibly buy a second game for free.

The games being offered as part of the promotion are, naturally, all Mario-themed. You can choose between Super Mario Party, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Tennis Aces, or New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe.

You really can’t go wrong with any of these games, but if this is your first time playing the Switch, we suggest starting out with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or Super Mario Odyssey. Both are absolutely packed with content, and offer very different experiences. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is ideal for families looking for a game to play together, while Super Mario Odyssey is great for exploring on your own, and it’s filled with secret areas to discover and collectibles to find.

If you own the Switch already, Amazon will still be offering savings on Mario games. The five aforementioned titles will each be on sale digitally for $40, which is $20 off their typical prices. Nintendo games will stay at their original prices for months or even years, so this is a great opportunity to build up your library without wasting your precious gold coins.

Mario Day will also include new rewards for the My Nintendo program based on the mustachioed hero. March calendars and Mario wallpapers can be redeemed through the program, and invitations and bingo cards can be as well. You can find them all at the official My Nintendo website.