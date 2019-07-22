Share

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order for Nintendo Switch has a whopping 36 playable heroes. As you can have four in your party at one time, you’ve got tough decisions to make all throughout the campaign. Make no mistake, you can find great success with any combination of heroes. You can pick your favorites and roll through baddies in style. But if you want to assemble the ideal team, you’ll have to look at levels and stats to create a squad filled with heroes that complement each other.

The “best” heroes

As mentioned, none of the 36 heroes are inherently better than the rest. They’re just different. That said, once you play through chapter two, you’ll have 20 of the heroes unlocked. That means you have a surplus of heroes to choose from. At this point, all of the unlocked heroes are around the same level. This is your time to start building a squad to level throughout the remaining eight chapters. Here are a handful of heroes you’ll unlock in chapter two that we think you should strongly consider adding to your squad.

Hulk: Our favorite tank in the game, Hulk is unparalleled when it comes to physical damage. He may move slower than some nimble heroes, but he can take a beating and deliver an even stronger one with his fists. Plus, it’s really fun to smash and throw enemies around as Hulk.

Spider-Man, Spider-Gwen, Miles Morales: All three Spidey heroes have similar attacks and abilities. You unlock Spider-Man first but the teens will be unlocked shortly after. Each of the three are fast and nimble and can play largely above ground. In terms of the three, Spider-Man is the most traditional. Spider-Gwen has the best defense due to her warping abilities, while Miles Morales deals electric elemental damage with his abilities. You can’t go wrong with any of the three, but it’s smart to have one in your squad.

Scarlet Witch: As a support hero, Scarlet Witch can create areas that slow enemies down. She’ll also learn a useful healing ability when she levels up enough, so if you find yourself using up those three revives, a healer is a great option.

If you go with our recommendations, that leaves you with one slot to fill by the time you reach the end of chapter two. Hulk, a Spidey hero, and Scarlet Witch will cover your bases. For the fourth hero, perhaps choose an all-around solid character like Captain America or Thor.

Add new heroes into the mix

After chapter two, you won’t add new heroes to the Alliance as often, but you’ll stick pick up a couple in each level through chapter eight. If you’ve been sticking with the same team of heroes from the early going, chances are they are at or around the recommended level. But if you’ve been testing heroes out, you might have one or two that aren’t where they should be level-wise. If you’re struggling, your best bet is to add the most recently acquired hero to your squad. In every instance, newly recruited heroes were at least a level or two higher than our highest level hero.

If you’re going to swap out heroes a lot throughout the campaign, we recommend keeping at least two constants in your squad. The reason for this is because if you’re swapping out your entire team at every checkpoint, all of your characters will be under-leveled.

Use XP Cubes/Infinity Trials to level heroes

You can combat the under-leveled hero problem by using XP Cubes found throughout the campaign to instantly level heroes. Additionally, if you decide later in the game that you’d like to play as a hero that is seriously under-leveled, you can do that. It will just require more than just XP Cubes to get them combat ready. Completing Infinity Trials — challenges that unlock midway through the campaign — can quickly level heroes. Plus you can play scenarios that more closely matches their level and go from there.

Team bonuses

There are 29 team affiliations in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, with as little as two members to as high as 12 members. Each character has four team affiliations. In the hero selection menu, you can check out all of the team bonuses as well as your team’s active bonuses. Having two to four characters from one affiliation in your team provides stat boosts. Our current team of Hulk, Spider-Man, Thor, and Iron Man is getting four bonuses across the six stat categories. These stat boosts go all the way up to 10 percent with some affiliations.

While we don’t recommend building your team based off of these stat bonuses, if you find yourself struggling against a boss, check your bonuses, tinker with your team to get more bonuses, and try again. Sometimes you just need a little extra strength or vitality to get over the hump.

Once you complete the campaign and spend time leveling all of your heroes to the max, the stat boosts provided by team affiliations will matter more when it comes to building the absolute best team possible to wade through Superior difficulty.